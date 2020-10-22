The Washington Post

Q&A: Robin Wilson on making design choices based on wellness and health

LIVE NOW

    Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
    Oct 22, 2020

    New York designer Robin Wilson specializes in eco-friendly homes, rooms and products. She has written two books on creating wellness and health focused living environments. Wilson is able to provide simple tips for each room of a house or apartment and has ideas on how to choose hypoallergenic products. She is an expert on topics including sustainability and how to design for allergy and asthma sufferers.

    Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, the Property Brothers or Amy Astley, editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest, answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. Jura is always happy to whip out her paint chips, track down a hard-to-find piece of furniture or offer her seasoned advice on practical living and organizing. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

    Q:

    A:
    LIVE NOW

      Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
      In This Chat
      Jura Koncius
      Jura Koncius is a Washington Post staff writer who specializes in home and design. Read her daily Twitter feed @jurakoncius for the latest in decorating trends, shopping, decluttering and organizing.

      Home Q&A archiveFind Jura on Instagram
      Robin Wilson
      Recent Chats
      • {{item.pubDateTime | date}}
      • Next: {{recentShows.NextShow.pubDateTime | date}}