Q&A: Thomas Farley, Mister Manners, on etiquette in the age of coronavirus

I know what you mean. This seems to be a particular issue for me in the yogurt aisle, as other shoppers spend what I'd classify as an interminable amount of time examining labels...as if it was the first time in their lives they had ever seen yogurt!



I'm all for minding the ingredients of what we eat, but we must also be mindful of the people around us waiting to get to the same products.



In your case, you are considerately waiting while others blithely stride up and take your spot without acknowledging your patient presence. Giving them a very generous benefit of the doubt, it may be that they simply do not realize you are waiting. Have you tried using your grocery cart as a buffer, hemming yourself in to a safe zone so no one else can approach while you are making your selection? If that is not practical, if you see someone striding up to the shelf with their eyes on the prize and paying no attention to you, I would nicely nip that in the bud and say something along the lines of "Good morning. I believe I'm next for this shelf, but I'll be done in just a moment."



