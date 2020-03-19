This is a tough one, for those living in urban areas or apartment buildings with shared spaces – social distancing can only be done so long without impacting other hygiene and cleaning aspects of your life such as laundry.

If you have not heard from your property management about how they are adjusting their cleaning routine for communal spaces, now is the time to be empowered to do so. You should also be kept informed if anyone in your building has been exposed to the virus so you can take extra precautions.

Take disinfecting wipes with you when entering a communal space and use them to wipe down surfaces that are frequently touched (doorknobs, washer and dryer doors and buttons). If disinfecting wipes are not available, use a disinfecting spray bottle with paper towels. As an extra precaution, wearing gloves could also be helpful. Just be sure not to touch your face, if you do.

As always, once you return from the communal laundry room – take the time to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.