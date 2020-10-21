The Washington Post

Free Range on Food cooking Q&A: Ask us your cooking questions.

ASK NOW

    Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
    Oct 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM EDT

    Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance by clicking on the "ask now" button at the top and bottom of the chat. Just remember to return when we're live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

    Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Sign up for Voraciously's Essential Cookbooks Newsletter, our collection of 10 cookbooks that belong in your collection.

    Past Free Range on Food chats

    Chat starts on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
    Send in your questions now!

    Q:

    A:
    ASK NOW

      Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
      In This Chat
      Ann Maloney
      Ann Maloney is the Food team recipes editor.
      Joe Yonan
      Joe Yonan is the Food and Dining editor of The Post and author of "Cool Beans." He writes the Weeknight Vegetarian column.
      Cathy Barrow
      Cathy Barrow is the author of multiple cookbooks, including "Mrs. Wheelbarrow's Practical Pantry" and "When Pies Fly." She wrote this week's primer on making fruit jam.
      Tim Carman
      Tim Carman is a staff reporter for Food and writes a weekly column on casual dining.
      Becky Krystal
      Becky Krystal is a staff food writer at the Post.
      Kari Sonde
      Kari Sonde is the Food editorial aide.
      Mary Beth Albright
      Mary Beth Albright is the Host and Editor of Food Video at The Washington Post.
      Daniela Galarza
      Daniela is a Food staff writer.
      Olga Massov
      Massov is a Food team assignment editor.
      Recent Chats
      • {{item.pubDateTime | date}}
      • Next: {{recentShows.NextShow.pubDateTime | date}}