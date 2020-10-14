The Washington Post

Free Range on Food cooking Q&A: How to get your kids cooking

LIVE NOW

    Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
    Oct 14, 2020

    Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. Submit your question by clicking on the "ask now" button at the top and bottom of the chat.

    Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Sign up for Voraciously's Essential Cookbooks Newsletter, our collection of 10 cookbooks that belong in your collection.

    Past Free Range on Food chats

    Q:

    A:
    LIVE NOW

      Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
      In This Chat
      Ann Maloney
      Ann Maloney is the Food team recipes editor.
      Joe Yonan
      Joe Yonan is the Food and Dining editor of The Post and author of "Cool Beans." He writes the Weeknight Vegetarian column.
      Tim Carman
      Tim Carman is a staff reporter for Food and writes a weekly column on casual dining.
      Becky Krystal
      Becky Krystal is a staff food writer at the Post.
      Kari Sonde
      Kari Sonde is the Food editorial aide.
      Mary Beth Albright
      Mary Beth Albright is the Host and Editor of Food Video at The Washington Post.
      Daniela Galarza
      Daniela is a Food staff writer.
      Olga Massov
      Massov is a Food team assignment editor.
      Pati Jinich
      Pati Jinich is a chef and cookbook author most recently of “Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for Contemporary Kitchens” (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016). She hosts “Pati’s Mexican Table” seen nationally on public television.
      Allison Robicelli
      Allison Robicelli is an author, former chef, and current culinary dynamo at The Takeout. She has written for Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Serious Eats, Food Network and wrote about her perfect chocolate pie for The Washington Post. She resides in Baltimore.
      Molly Birnbaum
      Molly Birnbaum is Editor in Chief of America's Test Kitchen Kids. Molly is also host of Mystery Recipe, a podcast for kids and their grownups, exploring the fun, fascinating, and fantastical sides of different kitchen ingredients.
      Recent Chats
      • {{item.pubDateTime | date}}
      • Next: {{recentShows.NextShow.pubDateTime | date}}