Free Range on Food cooking Q&A: Ideas for a pared-down Thanksgiving

If you’ve already started planning — or stressing about — Thanksgiving 2020 you are not alone. As one faithful reader asked us: What are others planning (please tell me someone else is thinking ahead as my husband is rolling his eyes at the early time)!

This reader came to the right place. We’re working on delicious recipes for savory dishes and pies in the weeks leading up to our big holiday print section on Nov. 18. In the meantime, as you are planning now and want to explore ideas for dishes, let our Recipe Finder be your friend.

Thinking of hosting a smaller gathering, like the reader mentioned above? Pop in the term “roasted turkey breast,” for example, and you’ll find many options from Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast to Stove-Top Roasted Turkey Breast. Interested in specific vegetable sides? Search for “roasted butternut squash” or and see what pops up.

Feel free to ask questions or request specific information in today’s chat as well. We’ll do our best to answer here or jump on the topic in the future.

Becky’s piece on the role sugar plays in baking struck a chord with readers as well. She wrote: “I’d encourage you to study any recipe you’re thinking about changing and consider what purposes the sugar may be serving.” Her piece will help you do just that. As she noted, we get lots of questions about why we add honey and sugar to recipes. She explains that it is not just about sweetness. Sugar does so much more.

Speaking of sweet — and creamy and delicious — Daniela Galarza shared her tres leches cake recipe with us, but she went beyond that to tell us all about the traditions — and many variations — for this indulgent dish.

Do you have kids at home? Plan to pick up the Oct. 14 issue of The Washington Post for a full section of stories on cooking with kids. Some of those are popping up online now, including a game involving Muffin Tin Deep Dish Pizza. Food writer Pati Jinich shared her Double-Stacked Shrimp Taco recipe and a tale about cooking with her sons and Joe Yonan made a Barbecue Sweet Potato Tortizzas for the vegetable-loving little ones. Keep watching for more kid-friendly pieces to pop up on the site. We can delve deeper into this topic next week.

Let’s dig in and talk about food.