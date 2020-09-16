Free Range on Food cooking Q&A: Here's what readers want to cook this fall!

What will you miss most about summer cooking and eating? Will it be the CSA boxes overflowing with zucchini and red, ripe tomatoes? Or maybe you will miss having an excuse to indulge in ice cream pies.

Summer officially ends on Sept. 21. Yes, the season's luscious produce will linger a bit longer, but seeing that date draw near, we thought this was a great time to look back at favorite stories and recipes, including cocktails for this often stressful summer.

Why not revisit some of these dishes while the days remain mild? Our readers’ favorites from the hot months included a varied selection, such as no-bake chocolate cream pie, homemade bubble tea and dahi toast (grilled yogurt sandwiches).

If you have last-gasp-of-summer produce, we can help you make the most of it. We dug deep into produce, creating guides to selecting and cooking fresh corn, versatile eggplant and buttery radishes. Cathy Barrow taught us how to can tomatoes and food writer Ali Slagle gave us fresh ideas using them in simple, creative salads.

Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger proved that we could keep our cool and still stay healthy with Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Banana Pops and two-bite Mini Cherry-Vanilla Sorbet Sandwiches.

And for imbibers, we gathered batch cocktails that you can make, refrigerate and then sip throughout the week.

We want to do the same with the coming season. That is provide primers and fresh recipe ideas that meet your needs. What are you most looking forward to eating? Apples, squash, hearty stews and soups? Tell us how we can help you enjoy cooking in autumn.

