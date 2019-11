John Becker and Megan Scott

John Becker is the great grandson of the original Joy of Cooking author Irma Rombauer. John has turned exclusively to matters culinary, ensuring that Joy will continue to meet the high standards expected by its readership. Megan Scott is the newest member of the Joy clan. She has worked for the cookbook since 2010, when she and John met. She has been a cheesemaker's apprentice, a baker and an assistant pastry chef.