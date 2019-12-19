The Washington Post

Live now: What's next for impeachment?

LIVE NOW

    Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
    Dec 19, 2019

    Washington Post reporters Aaron Blake and Amber Philips are holding a special live chat following the historic impeachment vote. What do you want to know about impeachment and what happens next?

    Share your questions now, and join us live on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

    Read analysis and other coverage from The Post:
    - 4 takeaways from the impeachment of President Trump
    - What's next for Trump?
    - The Senate will hold an impeachment trial, but what it will look like remains disputed and uncertain

    Q:

    A:
    LIVE NOW

      Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions. The Washington Post is not responsible for any content posted by third parties. Discussion guidelines
      In This Chat
      Aaron Blake
      Aaron Blake is a senior political reporter, writing for The Fix. A Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Minnesota, Aaron has also written about politics for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and The Hill newspaper. Aaron lives with his family and trusty dog, Mauer, in Northern Virginia.
      Amber Phillips
      Amber Phillips writes about politics for The Fix. She was previously the one-woman D.C. bureau for the Las Vegas Sun and has reported from Boston and Taiwan.
      Recent Chats
      • {{item.pubDateTime | date}}
      • Next: {{recentShows.NextShow.pubDateTime | date}}