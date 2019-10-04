The Washington Post

Chat live with Post reporters: The latest on impeachment

    Editor's Note: Washington Post moderators retain editorial control over discussions and choose the most relevant questions for guests and hosts; guests and hosts can decline to answer questions.
    Illustration by The Washington Post using photos from The Washington Post, AP, AFP, Getty Images, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
    Oct 04, 2019 | 12:00 PM EDT

    The Fix's Aaron Blake will be joined by national security reporter Shane Harris, who helped break the story on the whistleblower complaint and its connections to Ukraine. Harris was also part of the reporting team that revealed Attorney General William Barr's personal involvement in asking foreign officials to assist in a Justice Department inquiry.

    What do you want to know about impeachment, Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani, and the whistleblower allegations? Submit your questions below.

    Chat starts on Oct 04, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
      Aaron Blake
      Aaron Blake is a senior political reporter, writing for The Fix. A Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Minnesota, Aaron has also written about politics for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and The Hill newspaper. Aaron lives with his family and trusty dog, Mauer, in Northern Virginia.
      Shane Harris
      Shane Harris is a staff writer with the Washington Post, covering intelligence and national security. He has previously written about these topics at The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Beast, and National Journal. Shane is the author of two books, The Watchers: The Rise of America's Surveillance State and @War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1998. He lives in Washington, DC.
