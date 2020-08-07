Carolyn Hax Live (August 7)

Chat starts on Aug 07, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Send in your questions now!
Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments about her current advice column and questions about the strange train we call life. Her answers may appear online or in an upcoming column.
Submit your question by clicking on the 'ask now' button at the top and bottom of the page. The chat will start on this page at noon.Waiting for the chat? Read from the archive:
Glossary of frequently-used chat terms
Chat starts on Aug 07, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Send in your questions now!