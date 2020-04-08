Carolyn Hax Live (Special Wednesday chat at noon)

Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments about her current advice column and questions about the strange train we call life. Her answers may appear online or in an upcoming column.

Note: Carolyn will be holding another special mid-week chat on Wednesday, April 8 to tackle your coronavirus concerns, as well as any other questions you may have. We can all use some extra advice these days.

Submit your question by clicking on the 'ask now' button at the top and bottom of the page. The chat will start at noon ET.

Carolyn's recent columns

Carolyn's past chats

Glossary of frequently-used chat terms