Carolyn Hax Live: If your girlfriend 'tests' you, dump her

I think you and your brother have a valid complaint. I think your brother is handling that valid complaint so childishly and vindictively that he's going to squander any moral capital he has.

And I think you both seem to be missing the fact that the person harmed most by your parents' poor judgment is your younger sister.

Whether there's diagnosed anxiety there or not--I take it at face value, but leave room for parental dysfunction as the root condition here--your parents' rushing in with stacks of money to pad the corners of all of life's coffee tables is a terrible disservice *to her.*

Anxiety warrants attention, treatment, forethought, respect, yes--but that's not what you're describing. You describe a buffering from the ups and downs of normal life. And it's a disservice because your parents will not win a battle vs. life; it will keep slinging ups and downs at your sister and eventually it will serve up more than your parents can absorb for her. And when that happens, she will have to process them after never having developed the skills, resourcefulness or self-confidence that it takes to do that. And, more simply: She will have to do this without the loving support and camaraderie of siblings, because your parents sacrificed those bonds when they prioritized ... whatever impulse they were serving when they chose to coddle your sister.

About that "whatever": I actually don't mean to vilify your parents as much as I have. An anxious child can terrify and torment her parents, leading them to parlay good or scared intentions into unwise choices--which they then rationalize, which over decades they then wear into such a habit that they justify throwing an overpriced foofy wedding as something other than unfairly indulgent.

You and your brother have a point, but you also have skills and resiliency. Yes? Please harness those now in service of a healthy response to your unhealthy family. A good family therapist can work wonders--as can reminding yourself, if you can truly believe it, as you regard the spectacle of your parents and sis: "There but for the grace of God go I."