Advice columnist Carolyn Hax is online and responding to comments about her current advice column and any other questions you might have about the strange train we call life. Her answers may appear online or in an upcoming column.

What would you like to see more of from Carolyn Hax? Help us by taking this survey.

Waiting for the chat? Read from the archive:

Carolyn's recent columns

Carolyn's past chats

Glossary of frequently-used chat terms