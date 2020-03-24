Need mental health advice on how to cope with the coronavirus outbreak? Chat live with psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonior

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonior will be online for a special one-time chat to to take your questions about maintaining your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. She'll also take questions on relationships, family, motivation, work-life balance, well-being, and more.

Andrea will be live on Tuesday, March 24 at 1 pm ET. Have a question? Submit one ahead of time by clicking on the 'ask now' button. Your question will be anonymous.

Read some of Andrea's previous live chats here. You can also follow her new advice series, Ask Dr. Andrea, at The Lily, here.

Get mental health tips and an early glimpse at Dr. Andrea's next book "Detox Your Thoughts" by following Dr. Andrea on Facebook or Instagram.