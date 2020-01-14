Baggage Check Mental Health Advice

Oh, I am just so, so sorry.

Much like with pyramid schemes, there is a cognitive dissonance piece at play here-- facing the shame and embarrassment of the reality that he was duped, along with the even harder reality that that money is truly gone-- it's just too hard for a lot of folks, and so they'd rather still believe. (Or, in the case of pyramid schemes, suffer in silence and not warn others, pretending that they didn't really lose their money after all.)

There's also the tricky "backfire effect"-- in that confronting someone with solid evidence that contradicts their beliefs sometimes makes them dig in even harder.

What it all boils down to is the discomfort and fear that would come from him really reckoning with the loss of the money, and the way he would view himself to imagine that he made this big of a mistake.

So, empathy first. Couch your message in a way that educates him about how many people fall prey to these things. That it's not his fault. That it doesn't make him stupid. Ask for further support from others, not in a way that he feels ganged-up on like an intervention, but rather in a way that helps him know that you all have his back and you want the best for him.

If he really can't be convinced not to give them any more money-- and I'm presuming here that he's not considered a vulnerable person in terms of the law, so indeed he has the full legal authority to do whatever he wants-- then you can ask him if he will agree to some parameters. He spends X more dollars and that is absolutely it, or he waits Y amount of time and then decides that indeed it is not going to happen.

This is tough, though, because-- and it's not dissimilar to addiction in this way-- ultimately you cannot control his behavior. You can only let your concerns be known and offer love.

Any help in these cases, chatters?