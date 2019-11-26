Baggage Check Mental Health Advice

I am sorry. You're not alone in having such stress to endure, and it really does go to show just how fraught holiday pressures can be.

The way I see it this, though: you had to go without true protection when you were a child.

That's not fair, and that's not right.

You owe it to yourself to protect yourself now.

It's time someone did.

As guilty as you may feel, you've got to label that guilty as a distorted voice, an unreliable narrator: a dysfunctional, scratchy lens that you look through because of your upbringing, and because of all the times you learned to absorb the idea that your well-being didn't matter. Because of society's messages about what dutiful children do. Because of an idea of what we should be able to "suck up," or how perfectly wonderful and healing the holidays are supposed to be, according to some commercial for canned green beans. (As if we should be taking their word for it!)

All those messages and voices are very, very strong, and probably embedded pretty deep within you-- but that doesn't make them right or accurate or valid or worthy of your mental space.

If you aren't going to look out for your own well-being, who is? Your mother already let you down in this regard.

Now, I'm not saying to call her and rub in the fact that you are nearby but avoiding visiting her. (And if social media is in play-- sure, take caution to not advertise the fact that you were there. Causing her unnecessary hurt isn't the answer here, either.)

But what would you tell a friend in this situation? That they should endure hurt and anxiety in order to be somewhere they don't want to be, solely because the person who is at the root of their hurt somehow has needs that trump their own?

Be kind to yourself. Causing yourself harm doesn't somehow help the universe.