Baggage Check Mental Health Advice

I'm heading to my bf's house for Thanksgiving this year. His family lives a couple of hours away from my mom, who I haven't seen in years. We aren't close - my childhood was beyond dysfunctional, and after years of therapy I realized that while she didn't necessarily do the abusing, she certainly didn't protect me from it (and at times even seemed ok with it). She's not the type of person who is open to talking about it, so our relationship has just fizzled. We email *maybe* once every two months and I can't remember the last time we spoke on the phone. I don't want to see her. Because of my upbringing and how horrible the holidays were w my family, I already have a ton of anxiety about visiting my bf's family, who is incredibly close and "normal" and they like each other. If my mom knew I was so close to her and didn't visit, she'd be upset and hurt. That makes me feel like a giant jerk, but I also know that I have to take care of myself. I just can't find a way to deal with it that doesn't make me feel guilty.
I am sorry. You're not alone in having such stress to endure, and it really does go to show just how fraught holiday pressures can be.
The way I see it this, though: you had to go without true protection when you were a child.
That's not fair, and that's not right.
You owe it to yourself to protect yourself now.
It's time someone did.
As guilty as you may feel, you've got to label that guilty as a distorted voice, an unreliable narrator: a dysfunctional, scratchy lens that you look through because of your upbringing, and because of all the times you learned to absorb the idea that your well-being didn't matter. Because of society's messages about what dutiful children do. Because of an idea of what we should be able to "suck up," or how perfectly wonderful and healing the holidays are supposed to be, according to some commercial for canned green beans. (As if we should be taking their word for it!)
All those messages and voices are very, very strong, and probably embedded pretty deep within you-- but that doesn't make them right or accurate or valid or worthy of your mental space.
If you aren't going to look out for your own well-being, who is? Your mother already let you down in this regard.
Now, I'm not saying to call her and rub in the fact that you are nearby but avoiding visiting her. (And if social media is in play-- sure, take caution to not advertise the fact that you were there. Causing her unnecessary hurt isn't the answer here, either.)
But what would you tell a friend in this situation? That they should endure hurt and anxiety in order to be somewhere they don't want to be, solely because the person who is at the root of their hurt somehow has needs that trump their own?
Be kind to yourself. Causing yourself harm doesn't somehow help the universe.
Hi Dr. Andrea - I wrote to you over the summer when I was facing some additional medical testing, but would not be able to have the tests done for a month due to already planned travel. You gave me a great script to name the worries and intrusive thoughts and not let them have power over me. This helped so much during that month. I had the additional testing and needed a minor outpatient procedure, and things are fine now. I really appreciate your response and have saved it and used it when I have encountered other worrying situations.
What a beautiful update, on all counts! Thanks so much for writing in.
Hi Dr.Andrea! I unexpectedly upgraded to a new phone thanks to being a loyal customer to my phone company. I had my old phone for years & now that I have upgraded, my mom wants me to give it to her. My mom and I are polar opposites & she has always favored my older sister over me(Her youngest daughter) My mom is guilt tripping me into handing her my old phone since she needs one according to her, it's my responsibility to provide her with one. I disagree with this & would rather donate or recycle my old phone. What do you suggest I tell my mom in what I do with my old phone? Thank you!
I think I need more info here.
Certainly, there is no official obligation for you to give your Mom your phone. But I think it would be helpful for me to know exactly why you prefer to donate it instead. Is it just the fact that she acted entitled to it in the first place? The fact that you don't feel like giving her something when she's favored your sister all these years?
There's a deeper conversation here, I feel.
Really? Do not allow yourself to be guilted by NOT driving 4 hours in one day to visit someone who never had your back. It is not 20 minutes away: it is at least 2 hours! "I know 2 hours seems closer than my usual (6)(8)(whatever) but it just was not possible." [why it was not possible is not what you need to disclose - your discomfort with the whole idea]
Oh, my goodness. I didn't even catch that it was that distance away, even! My advice applied even if it was 20 minutes away!
Thank you.
But she doesn't know. And no one will tell her, right? Don't take on the blame for something that won't happen (you were probably trained in that abusive childhood to be blamed and feel guilty). Besides, "a couple of hours away" isn't that close.
Yes, correct.
Unless social media steps into the fray.
Thanks.
Last year, a friend I was regularly in touch with ‘ghosted’ me for about 6 months. Their sudden disappearance created awkwardness for me, but also I was just worried about them and sad to lose someone I was close to. When we happened to cross paths again, they told me they had been uncomfortable because they thought I wanted to be more than friends (we are both married). The thing is... I didn’t. And the examples they gave either weren’t true or were pretty glaring misinterpretations of what actually happened. They admitted that it didn’t make sense, but stood by feeling uncomfortable. We stayed in touch for a while after that but I was paranoid about doing or saying the wrong thing. A couple of months ago I told them I wanted some space because what happened still really bothered me. I’m angry about how nonsensical it all was and miss what (I thought) had been a really fun and simple friendship. There are a number of things that regularly make me want to send a quick text... and then I’m just irritated that I can’t. How do you get over a friend break up?
I am sorry.
And at the risk of being yet another person who unnecessarily and inappropriately conflates friendship with having an affair, let me say that getting through a friendship breakup has a lot in common with getting through a more typical breakup.
First things first: it's likely that it's the right thing, so hold on to that. Don't further complicate the process by indulging too much in the idea that maybe you can still make it work. This person ghosted you for six months without clarity or consideration, all for reasons that you find to be pretty invalid and an overreaction. So, if you can, at least hold on to the fact that letting this friendship come to a close is the right thing to do, and every bit of stress and frustration and sadness that you have now can be seen as an investment toward a less stressful future (because you know those issues would have cropped up again.)
Then, you think of the positives this friend brought to the table, and you gradually make plans to reincorporate aspects of that into your life in other ways. Certain specific interests? A shared sense of humor? (This is where a lot of advice columnists may say "And then you rededicate that energy toward your marriage," but I am going to take you at face value here that this was a true platonic friendship-- something that the research does show is very important to have, not just in spouse form.)
As you explore new things and new people, don't shy away from still finding meaning in the friendship that you did have. Yes, it stinks that it had to end the way it did. But that doesn't mean that it wasn't valuable in its own right, for all that it was-- even with its limitations. You get to keep all that if you so choose, and learn from it.
Finally, the biggest factor in moving forward is the desensitization of the sting and the irritation, which-- I'll be honest-- just needs some time.
I'm in a similar situation to the poster who asked if anything was wrong with them. I wondered that for many years, too, and have come to "no" as a conclusion. (Yay, me!) But now I'm wondering if maybe I'm just truly not meant to be in a relationship, even though it's something I've longed for basically my whole life. How does a person figure that out, and also not get extremely angry at yourself for time wasted on longing for the wrong thing?
Well, I think those two questions really have the same answer.
You live your life. You keep your eyes open to what fulfills you, what gives you meaning, what feels like growth. You find parts of yourself that need nourishing and figure out what kinds of activities and people can help with that. You learn things that you want to learn. You take adventures you want to take. You make goals that you want to meet. You create space in your life for the people and animals and things that feel special and valuable to you.
I think it can be a red herring to look for what you're "meant to" have. Because it can all be a work in progress. There's no final right answer that needs to be revealed, because different hypothetical paths could all be "meant to be" in their own right, and maybe part of the equation that determines what path you end up on is-- as scary as it is-- due to luck.
But that's okay.
You can let go of the anger at "wasted" time if you realize that it was all building to who you are today, and who you will be tomorrow. And what does THAT person need and want, in order to be fulfilled? To get extremely angry about the potential for past "wasted time" (a distorted construct in the first place) is just to continue to waste more time, right?
I'm sure the Post wouldn't publish my answer, because this is a family newspaper!
hahah!
Yeah, I feel like there is a very interesting dynamic here that may lend itself to some colorful language!
This is SO not about the phone. At all. This is like a Titanic passenger asking a fashion columnist what shoes they should wear while they run across the deck to the lifeboat.
My gut instinct as well!
It seems like a test... for OP, for me, for us... and I may be crashing and burning!
Remember: you ended it the second time because YOU were uncomfortable. Just remember that until the regret becomes milder with age.
Yes. I think that is such a crucial point here.
Ending it was the right thing, and a way of taking back control of the situation. That will most definitely help over time.
Not the most substantive issue for this chat, but I'm unsure how to go about my practice of sending holiday cards to about a dozen people from my 40 year work career. I've worked at a number of companies, for various lengths of time, and have remained in contact with people I supervised at almost all of the places. I've been retired for 13 years (at age 60), and still send cards with individualized handwritten "updates" to these folks, some of whom I haven't seen in person for over 30 years. They also do the same. And, not just in response to mine, but often I get their cards early, and with long handwritten notes. Although I enjoyed hearing about their kids' HS graduations, then college, then marriages, and how my former colleagues are retired with grandkids, truth is, the length of time sending holiday cards is triple or more times the length of time we worked together. I was wondering about writing a note in this year's card explaining that I plan to discontinue sending holiday cards beginning next season (2020), that I enjoyed the correspondence, and hoped they would understand my decision. I want to be upbeat, and not give the impression I have some medical problem that I don't want to mention, or that I just don't like them any more. Any input from you and your audience would be much appreciated. Thanks!
I say, you do it in whatever style suits you best (humorous? sentimental? to-the-point?) and as long as it is done in a kind and respectful way, there is is nothing to feel bad about.
The bottom line is pretty simple, actually-- you are moving into a new phase, and this will be a change, and you appreciate the phase that has come before.
I think a lot of people have traveled this road before you-- and I hope they will chime in now with some potential wording! (Of course, some people just stop sending cards, and that's not a federal offense, thankfully.)
Struggling daily with self forgiveness and rumination. I made some choices when my husband and I were just dating that I am not proud of- I was confiding in two other men and some of the conversations became inappropriate- I stopped them and nothing physical ever happened. I have said sorry, and told him I felt bad about these inappropriate convos and he says to leave the past in the past. I feel like if he knew details he would hate me. My regular therapist says there is no need to provide details or to rake myself over the coals any more than I already have. Any advice?
I am with your regular therapist.
Heck, even your husband is with your regular therapist.
You have given him the lay of the land of what happened. You have given him the opportunity to know more. He has let you know that knowing more is not what would be helpful to his own well-being, and so it's short-sighted to try to press on out of some sort of idea that it's the "right" thing to do.
It's the "he would hate me" piece, I get it, that leaves you feeling inauthentic within your marriage, like you need to totally put it all out there so that he can give complete informed consent to stay married to you.
But this isn't a situation where you slept with someone and claimed that it was just conversation. He has already let you know that he does not need to know more-- you are not hiding it from him or actively trying to get him to believe something that isn't true.
In the meantime, when you find yourself ruminating on it, you can try to de-fuse from that voice: label it as your guilt voice, your shame voice, the heckler in your brain that WANTS you to feel bad. Acknowledge it and breathe through it. Let it pass.
And continued therapy could be a great forum not only to explore more about the shame and how prevalent this voice is (and why!) but also what may have been going on in the first place, and what you were searching for, that led to this happening.
Please keep us posted.
I guess I am wondering why the OP doesn't just give the phone to the mother. It's not like they were saving it for their children or selling it for a lot of money, they were just going to donate it or recycle it. This person is really saying to the mother, "I would rather give the phone to anyone in the world EXCEPT for you." Just wow.
Yeah, that's why I'm thinking there is a heck of a lot more to this story that doesn't have anything at all to do with a phone.
I've just received some devastating health news -- nothing life-threatening, though it will forever impact my quality of life -- and I find that the news has really impacted my tolerance for listening to my friends complain about stuff that now seems unimportant. These aren't gratuitous complaints; they're the sorts of things that I would have myself groused about before my diagnosis, i.e. catching the flu, spraining an ankle, etc. Now, my inclination is to internally scream, "Don't you know how lucky you are?!" Which isn't a fair reaction. I'm making an appointment with a therapist to help me adjust to my new normal, but I'd really appreciate any thoughts you have on how to keep my patience and my perspective so that I can in turn keep my friends. One particularly awful impact of my diagnosis is that I won't be able to biologically have kids, and so I'm particularly attuned to friends complaining about parenting. I would kill for, say, a toddler's picky eating habits to be my chief complaint -- but I can't very well scream, "never ever complain about your kids again!"
I am sorry to hear about this diagnosis, and the ripple effects that go with it. Truly!
But the beautiful thing about friends is this: you don't have to be perfect. They can love you anyway. They can go deeper than the easy-breezy stuff that you'd show the rest of the world, and they can understand that sometimes life is hard-- and do their part to help you with the parts that are hitting the fan for you right now.
Maybe that means you explain to them that you won't be hanging out in groups for a little while, while the toddler talk is at its apex. Maybe it's a conversation that warns that sometimes you will need to take a breath and walk away from the table. Maybe it's an honest, in-the-moment "I'm sort of struggling here-- would you mind if we change the subject?" Or maybe it's just a simple switch of gears: "So. Has anyone seen The Irishman?"
Pick out the friend who is most empathetic, or who you most trust, and have a private and open conversation about the ways that you are most struggling. It's not about you telling them what they are doing "wrong," but rather about explaining about how your needs may affect your behavior at times.
Your reaction is totally human, and understandable. The kind of things that good friendships are made to help you work through and sort out.
Good luck.
I just learned from my mother that my grandmother attempted suicide a few times. My mother never asked her why (which I find shocking). My grandmother died in 1991, so it's all in the past. But I find myself freshly mourning for her - Was she unhappy with life? Did she have a mental illness no one knew about? I'm getting stuck in a new grief cycle. Is this normal after the fact? I'm also furious at my mother for not asking her why, but I know there are generational differences that may be at play. How do I cope/move on?
That must have been newly devastating in its own right to hear, I can imagine.
And yes, I think your new round of mourning is absolutely "normal" (not that I'm a huge fan of that concept, but you get it.) And it can even be functional.
You are looking at your grandmother's life in a new way, a way that makes you question things and that makes you hurt for her and empathize with her in an entirely different manner than you did before.
It's a new kind of grief, to be sure.
But it's compounded by the fact that there is a new layer of uncertainty here, so part of what you will be moving through is the idea that you may never know the answers. And that you are frustrated with your mother for not seeking them out.
But-- at the risk of this sounding really hokey-- there is also the argument that this newfound knowledge can be a gift that you can take with you. To give you an extra bit of empathy for the fact that some people are struggling under the surface. To make you a little more likely to reach out to someone you love and are concerned about. To understand that people are more complex than they let on. To know that depression (and other mental health disorders) are prevalent enough that they can affect those who are the very closest to us.
With that in mind, I can't help but empathize with your mother here. No doubt, being the child in this scenario was complicated in its own right. And although your frustration with her is understandable, might it also give you a deeper glimpse into some of the pain that she has suffered, and perhaps the strength that she has developed?
All of this is part of moving on-- taking something with you from this terrible news, and using it to honor your grandmother (your REAL grandmother, not the image you may have had), in the process.
I thought the OP made it pretty obvious: "My mom and I are polar opposites & she has always favored my older sister over me(Her youngest daughter)" so the OP doesn't want to do anything nice or generous for someone she resents. The only thing I'm a bit confused about is this: does Mom want the phone for herself or for the favored elder daughter?
I see where you're coming from, but it's still a little unclear, because some would argue that if you were going to donate something anyway, then it's the lowest-hanging fruit of "nice" to give it to someone else that you know. Again, no judgment here, but I'm merely saying this isn't the typical case of "I don't want to pay for X for so-and-so because they don't deserve it." It's a little deeper and some would argue more of an aggressive act. (Again, not that it's not justified! But being opposites with a parent and feeling the other sibling was favored doesn't exactly scream this level of angst.)
OP, are you out there?
Just stopping by to say Hi and glad your chat has continued. At work and can't really join but always look forward to reading the chat transcript after work. Happy Holidays!
Thank you so much, to you and all others like you! And right back at you.
Maybe a better concept would be "not abnormal," or perhaps "within the spectrum of normalcy."
I like it!
"mom, I am going to sell it for $100 cash, but will give you first option to buy it."
On the surface, that is one approach...but I think we're all pretty confident that the Titanic is still headed in the wrong direction!
Can the OP do a "transition year" in which he/she sends cards with a generic pre-printed message that they are doing well and hope everyone else is too?
A weaning period for a personal message! I guess the idea would still be to announce that they were stopping, though, right?
I have a friend who's on the west coast. She's hit almost bottom the last few years (divorce, lost job, physical problems, alcoholism) and wants to call and talk. The problem is these talks are all the same: she misses the area, she'd like to move back (no job, no money, no circle left) and she's just stuck in the past. I'm dreading these calls. It's never conversation; it's advice or sympathy. I'm really hoping you have some advice on how to handle these calls without just sending her to voicemail (which I never check).
I think it's important to remember that if she continues to drain you and tax you and exhaust you and make you resent her, then you are not doing her any favors by keeping things status quo.
I don't think avoidance is the answer either-- so no chance I'll tell you to send her to voice mail until you've had a conversation about it first.
But I've got to ask-- is she actually getting help for these issues? Is she in counseling? Is she sober? Has she sought help for the alcoholism?
If not, then that needs to be more frankly discussed. "Stephanie, I've got to be honest with you. Sometimes our phone calls are really hard, because I see how much you are struggling, and yet I feel like I am not helping at all. I've been hopeful that you will get some support/XYZ, but it never seems to happen. It's really tough for me to watch you struggle and yet feel like things aren't moving in the right direction. Have you thought about XYZ? How can I help connect you with that?"
Of course, if she IS in therapy, in treatment, etc., then it's slightly different, but the theme is the same-- you don't feel like you're helping. "Stephanie, have you thought about bringing this up in therapy?" or "What would your sponsor say?"
You seem to be able to give lengthy, thoughtful responses to sometimes weighty questions. How much of this chat do you prepare in advance from questions submitted in advance, vs. answering in real time? I wouldn't be able to type that fast, let alone think.
Thank you!
I usually prepare a handful of questions in advance, and I try to have them sprinkled through the chat so that when I am working on a super-long question in real time, there won't be a huge delay (or I won't have just a series of one-line answers for 20 minutes straight.)
That said, I had to take summer school typing in high school for hours each day (long, non-titillating story) and it clearly set the stage for some hard-core practice and embedded habits. Admittedly, the last time I took one of those online tests, I typed about 150 words per minute after correcting for errors. So there's no doubt that that helps immensely.
How old was your mother at the time? I don't think it's fair to judge someone for such a tragic situation -- your mother was probably in an impossible situation.
Yes. I think it's impossible to judge exactly what "should" or "shouldn't" be done in such a situation, as the child (even if that child is an adult)... and so in an ideal world, over time for OP there could grow some extra understanding and a new perspective through which to look at the mother, as well.
You said: and after years of therapy I realized that while she didn't necessarily do the abusing, she certainly didn't protect me from it (and at times even seemed ok with it). She's not the type of person who is open to talking about it, so our relationship has just fizzled. You are being very kind in your thinking about your mother b/c she did actually abuse you by not protecting you from abuse. Unfortunately, it may take more time in therapy to full process what you know intellectually about your mother. As we grow in life experiences, we are able to absorb more about painful past experiences, and that may be a path you are beginning to walk. Good luck to you.
This is such a compassionate response, with such an important point in it. Thank you.
"Even though it's something I've longed for basically my whole life". You might want to consider whether you are possibily coming across as needy or desperate, because that will make potential mates run screaming for the hills. Nobody wants to date a desperate person, except to take advantage of their neediness.
I hear you. But I also think OP is at a point where maybe they're thinking that they don't need to be dating anyone at all. Which is a-okay in its own right!
I have also received a devastating diagnosis, except mine is incurable and terminal within 3-5 years. So, I know exactly what you mean about intolerance of other people's seemingly trivial BS. I find that I'm less critical of friends, but I can be utterly contemptuous of strangers and acquaintances. I've been seeing a therapist, which helps remind me I'm allowed to feel these emotions & it would be odd if I didn't. I, too, don't want to spend my remaining time consumed by negativity and resentment. It ain't easy.
Oh, how my heart goes out to you!
So many kudos for the fact that you're working on this. And here's to hope and light and not so much wasted time on negativity.
I hope you'll stay around this chat!
Dear Dr. Bonior: I am a senior citizen without parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren. I have some first cousins that I was close to when we were younger, but nowadays, they are very preoccupied with their spouses, children, and grandchildren, and it seems that they forget about me most of the time. They all live very far away from me. I call them regularly, when they apologize for not having called me, explaining that they were very busy with their families. There's a family that has taken me in, and they always invite me over for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The past two Christmases, instead of having a gift exchange, they had a Yankee Swap, meaning that everyone had to buy only one present costing approx $25 that was suitable for everyone. I already purchased my Yankee Swap present for this coming Christmas. But I just found out that they aren't sure if they will be having a Yankee Swap this year. Instead, maybe everyone will buy presents for everyone else. That means that I'll have to buy 34 presents. And that's if I'm not forgetting someone. And I won't have time to do it, because I don't drive, and there's just so much stuff I can carry on the bus. In previous years, I started my Christmas shopping in the summer, so that I could space all of my purchases out. I asked if a decision about gifts vs. Yankee Swap will be made at Thanksgiving. They are not sure. They don't know when the decision will be made. Would it be okay for me to say that if I am not told on Thanksgiving day, then I won't be with them on Christmas? I'm afraid that by the time they decide on what to do, if they decide on exchanging presents, I won't have enough time to shop for everyone, and I would be too embarrassed to show up and receive presents without having enough to give. What should I do?
34 presents.
Oh, my goodness.
(Can a grain of sand count as a present?)
I think there is an answer here that bypasses the whole thing-- and that is to remember that spending Christmas with people does not have to follow any specific set of parameters. There are no rules that you have to be involved in exchanging gifts at all (and if people are buying this many gifts for people, then it sounds like having one fewer on the list would be welcomed by almost everyone!)
I mean, seriously-- would it be that strange just to say "I can't wait to be with you all over Christmas again, but due to my own logistical limitations, if we're not having a Yankee swap I'll sit out the gift exchange." It's certainly no crime to not partake, especially if it's brought up in advance in a clear and respectful and affectionate way.
Channeling Linus here, but really-- it shouldn't be about the gifts, and you absolutely shouldn't not be at Christmas because of that. Just be really, really clear beforehand.
(Lots of people will say, hey, you can make thirty-four mason jars of hot chocolate or whatever-- and that's great for folks who want to do that-- but it's also great to be able to say "I value your company so much that I'm going to be out of the gift loop but will love being there anyway.")
Again, the key is just to make sure that everyone knows in advance-- so there won't be weirdness.
Has anyone else done this?
It struck me that the OP whose grandmother attempted suicide has only thought about it from her own (the OP's) point of view, without assuming that grandmother thought that dying was easier than living, and that the reason doesn't matter. My mother was forever scarred by the suicide of her favorite brother, but we certainly never asked why! "He suffered from serious depression" was enough. Bugging her for details would have been gratuitous and painful.
Right. I'm sorry about the loss of your uncle!
My guess is that maybe even depression or mental health issues came as a big surprise for OP. That maybe it seemed very strange and out of character, and that leads to a natural curiosity. And that it made her rethink everything she thought she knew.
I sent this question in last week and had forgotten about it until it popped up. What you said at the top -- "You live your life, etc." -- I feel like I'm doing exactly that, and too often just overthink it all, afraid I'm getting it wrong. (Did someone say rumination?) So THANK YOU -- your response feels like a great affirmation. Happy Thanksgiving!
I am glad it was helpful! Yes, sometimes I grab questions that I was about to answer at the end of the chat and send them ahead to the next week. Which leads to (probably) a bit of discombobulation if a chatter wasn't expecting to see it!
Happy Holidays to you as well!
I have recently been diagnosed with a disability that has affected how mobile I am. I have been having a hard time adjusting so I decided to start therapy (I have an appointment next week yay!). One of the areas of my life affected by this is my marriage. We used to cook and shop all the time and some of that is severely limited and so we've had trouble communicating. I know I need to work on this on my end by doing therapy and coming to terms with my new life and improving my communication (to my family, to my husband, explaining to my coworkers, etc.). Is this therefore something that needs a separate therapist for marriage counseling or can I ask for this help within my individual therapy. Would I invite my husband along for a session or two? I'm not sure how this would work and I didn't know if this was an appropriate ask of my therapist since I feel like therapy is an "or": individual OR couples counseling.
First of all, I am sorry to hear about the adjustments that you've had to make due to the diagnosis, but commend you for taking charge and facing them in what sounds like a very functional and healthy manner.
A couple thoughts on individual versus marital therapy: I'm pretty conservative about this, and believe that they shouldn't ever be the same person, because it should always be clear who the client is: the marriage itself, or an individual within the marriage. (Sometimes this has implications for what the therapist is advocating for.) Of course, that does not preclude a couples counselor meeting individually with each person sometimes, to further get background and help toward the marital therapy itself. But a couples therapist should always have an eye toward the partnership, rather than advocating for the best interest of the individual and seeing things predominantly through their perspective.
That also isn't to preclude an individual therapist occasionally meeting with a partner, especially with the partner. But the goal there is not to give individual therapy to the partner, but rather to help the partner see the original client's perspective, and to get them on board with the treatment goals of that client. That's kind of what I would imagine for you. You may not need marital therapy per se, but rather some sessions where your husband is there so that the therapist can better facilitate communication between you, with an eye toward the changes you are going through and how they are affecting your marriage.
Does this make sense?
Of course, as you get to know your therapist and clarify your goals and concerns, they can help you strategize how to best get your husband involved.
Keep us posted!
Friendships are not required to be forever. Anyone is allowed to end any friendship at any time for any reason (good, bad, or none). I've dumped old friends over the years for a variety of reasons, and others have dumped me. That's life, from the long perspective of age. Don't let this old friend drag you down.
Point taken. I would just add in that the dumping should be done in a mindful way that is as compassionate and empathetic as possible.
(Not that I'm necessarily recommending it in this particular situation.)
Thanks!
Since this is still just a maybe, I'd hope that one of those 34 will come to their senses and put the kibosh on this insane idea.
I mean I have heard of some high numbers at gatherings, but 34 sounds totally excessive!
Oh for crying out loud. With 34 people, the opening of the gifts will take hours! A compassionate family would schedule the bulk of their gift-opening for some time before and/or after the meal & other festivities. My family Xmas - 3 siblings, each with childen and grandchildren, does a moderate amount of gifts for immediate family, and much smaller amounts shared amongst the extended family (nothing for the adult cousins, etc), and everyone is ok with it.
Yes.
When gift-giving requires a full-fledged half-time show and nine time-outs, it probably can afford to be tempered.
That enters world-record territory. If this shrink thing doesn't work out, you could transcribe Congressional hearings. https://www.typinglounge.com/worlds-fastest-typists
I don't have time to hyperlink (ironic) but seriously? Is it that far up there? Perhaps the website test I used was flawed, as I don't see myself in the upper pantheon anytime soon! (Though I've definitely gotten looks from people next to me in coffee shops.)
The reason might be that Mom was so marked by the experience that she tried to make the OP's childhood as happy/normal/whatever as possible. One side of my family suffers from clinical depression but when a cousin on that side asked his mother about it, she denied it -- which was jaw-dropping, as even our great-grandfather spent time in a mental hospital. My aunt is not stupid, so we figured she just wanted to pretend everything was fine.
Yes. Very, very good point. Thanks.
Hi Andrea, I wrote in a few months ago about leaving the therapist who would say the words "I care about your well being" but wouldn't say "I care about you" (because "it's a different kind of relationship"). I appreciated the validation from you and some commenters. Well, update: I left, saw another therapist for a couple sessions, consulted with another one, then asked the original therapist if I could come in and talk (for a session). He assumed I was coming in just to have a better final session, but we talked through what had gone wrong in the relationship over the summer, and I decided to resume therapy with him (he told me to take whatever time I needed, but it felt right). I've now been back for a little over 2 months (going twice a week) and things have actually been going really well. On my 2nd session back, he said he understood that I'd need more time to feel really safe there again. Which showed a depth of understanding that he'd seemed to be lacking. I feel like my leaving sort of "reset" things between us, and the relationship has greatly improved. Like we both understand each other better now. The therapy has seemed more productive, too, lots of insights and progress. And he's seemed much more, well, caring. Of course, I worry whether it will last, but he's assured me that we can work through any conflicts that may arise. He seems really committed to me, and that means a lot. Not sure what you'll think of this update! But wanted to post it in part to let readers know that if you think you've hit an impasse with your therapist, it can help to take a break for a bit (seeing someone else or not), then going back and talking it through. Something similar happened to a friend with her therapist as well, so not just me.
Oh, I absolutely love this update. (Were you expecting any different?)
I know I was turned off by what seemed to be his insistence on sticking to what seemed to be a rigid script, but there is always room for talking it through and gaining a deeper understanding. In so many instances, the therapeutic relationship is where some of the most meaningful aspects of change and growth can come. And for you to have a reparative experience with him in this way is growth in its own right.
Thanks so much for writing in!
Medical history is a big reason for people not to sweep family history under the rug. If a close family member like this tried to kill themselves it's important information to know.
It's a fair point, although of course with all kinds of nuance.... not all families are biologically related, not all mental health disorders have directly significant genetic predispositions, etc.
I think it's worth noting that this information eventually DID come out, though. I wonder if that was part of why.
Thanks.
I think when someone we know commits suicide, we wonder if we are in some way responsible, if we could have done something different. That might be why we ask WHY: we hope it didn't have anything to do with us.
True. I do see that a lot.
PSA: Telling someone you have hurt tremendously and then saying "Our past issues are water under the bridge to me" does NOT constitute a heartfelt apology. That does not absolve you of the damage you have caused. Saying "let's just move on" likewise is NOT an apology. Question though: How does one move on when this is about as best as the apology is going to get (I'm the hurtee, clearly) and just can't seem to accept that the Hurter is NEVER going to apologize.
Consider this PSAed.
As for your question, you have to choose whether it feels like enough-- or ever can. For some people, a true and genuine apology is the only thing that can lay a real foundation for the rebuilding of a relationship. For other people, wiping clean the slate can happen independent of an apology.
There's no right answer here.
Does what the person did represent something so egregious that the lack of apology is a dealbreaker, because it says says something important about their character? Or that they will never understand the depth of the damage they caused you, which is fundamentally invalidating? Or the fact that the same offense is likely to happen again? Or the fact that they don't seem to care about your feelings?
Or might they also think that you are just as at fault and they are going to call it a wash?
Those are some of the variables that come to mind.
But your husband also has to work on this on his end!
Yes. Good point!
Dr Bonior is always reminding us of honoring boundaries. For my long distance friend who wants to call and rehash ad infinitum how lousy her life is, I have two firm boundaries for those calls - frequency and length. No more than once a week and for no longer than 45 minutes (pick your own time). Then I say - "I have to get off the phone now, there are things I need to attend to before [the end of the day] [bedtime], and then I hang up. Boundaries.
Yes.
And that's an excellent point that I neglected... after the initial conversation of "Things don't seem to be moving in a helpful direction with these calls," then it's important to get specific and concrete about the when and the where and the limitations. And stick to them. Thank you!
Reading all the submissions, and the comments, and the advice, I'm just struck by the lack of forgiveness and the inability or the unwillingness to forgive, forgive both others and oneself. If we could all learn that, our lives and our holidays would probably be a lot more rewarding.
Forgiveness is so, so hard.
And I also think we hold up a definition of it that is further dysfunctional-- that it has to mean forgetting, that it has to mean abandoning the fight for justice, that it has to mean letting the person back into our life.
I'm assuming that's not what you're speaking of-- that we should all just have turkey and pretend that everything that everybody did is okay, even if we have decided that they are a person whose presence is not good for our emotional well-being.
But instead, being willing to relinquish holding on to hate and resentment so that we ourselves can move forward.... that is the more nuanced forgiveness that is so helpful.
I'm the friend of someone recently experiencing a permanently and life-changing diagnosis. I chit chat about my kids and her kids and my struggles at work until my tongue feels like it's flapping at both ends. I always wait for her to bring up recent tests results, next step in treatment type news, because I want to respect her boundaries. She has a loving family and a wide and sincere support system (church, extended family, good neighbors, etc). This support system brings her food, drives her to appts., prays with her. I complain about my kids. I thought I could be her normalcy, but reading the OPs' reactions, I may be way out of line. I'd like to hear from the OPs how they'd like their friends to react, and what topics should or should not be brought up. Asking for a friend
You are kind to be concerned about this!
I really think it's a matter of there not being the same right answer for any given person. And indeed, your friend may very much enjoy the fact that you chit-chat about your children, because it may not affect her in the same way.
This might be a little meta-- but the main OP that would be most helpful for you to hear from is your friend herself. "Hey, Sarah, I've been thinking about this because I was reading something about how hard it can be to adjust to health diagnoses.... are there certain conversations that are hard for you but you're too polite to say it? I want to be able to best support you, and that includes not doing or saying things that are unintentionally hurtful."
My oversensitive father once told me he had always felt guilty about mom's brother's suicide since he knew uncle was depressed...so I see that a lot, too.
Yes.
Isn't striking, how many families have been affected by suicide, and just how complex the ripple affects can be. I am so sorry.
...and there's no way 34 people will sit still in the same room at all, much less for however long the opening takes. Unless, say, they've rented Versailles for the occasion. Sounds to me like there's a lot of milling around and conversations in other rooms that will preclude this horror show.
Laughing that it became a "horror show!" by the end of the sentence!
Your point is well-taken, though-- and I take it to mean that OP could absolutely be a bystander to all of this, milling about and having different conversations with different people, and it wouldn't be a bad thing to not be opening gifts themselves.
I find it interesting the OP is demonstrating the same witholding pattern of behavior the mom showed them as a child.... as in "I'll show you what it feels like to not get something YOU want!" I see it as hurting mom back. I'd give the phone to mom just to break the pattern and recognize that sometimes these types of responses can be unlearned.
I was curious about that dynamic, too. Again, there's probably so much there that I don't want to come across as judging it without all the facts.... but essentially, it's hard to necessarily endorse a behavior that is just a replication of the same problematic dynamic of acting out of spite or revenge or favoritism. Thanks.
What does that actually mean? Yeah, it could mean you stop trying or expecting to get even. But it doesn't mean you forget what the person did, especially if there has been a display of sincere regret. If somebody steals your money, you might stop trying to get it back, but you don't let him near your money again. It doesn't mean condoning whatever he/she did that hurt you.
Agreed. (I think there was a "hasn't" missing about the regret part.)
There's a whole chapter on forgiveness and gratitude in Detox, and how-- although they can be very, very good for you-- we tend to bend them into shapes that actually can hurt and limit us.
Because you said you still enjoy them! "Although I enjoyed hearing about their kids' HS graduations, then college, then marriages, and how my former colleagues are retired with grandkids". So why does the fact that "the length of time sending holiday cards is triple or more times the length of time we worked together" matter at all? If you still enjoy a yearly correspondence with these people, how long you worked together is completely irrelevant and not a logical justification for quitting something you like.
It's a good point! There definitely shouldn't be a "should" in any part of this.
(Hmm....oops!)
This is what I do when someone is facing something tough / terminal / etc: I say I'm here anytime if you want to talk about what's going on. Would you like to tell me about it or should I tell you about what happened with X. (Obvs I have Story prepared). Although this is direct, I've found people respond well to it and can take me up one way or the other. This gives me a good idea of how the person wants to handle it.
Yes! So many times, as much as the conversation can feel awkward, it is SO useful and such a relief to have more clarity about what would be most helpful for the person. (And it also shows the person how much you care about their preferences.)
Don't worry, after trying it, they'll realize how bananas this is and you'll be back to normal next year!
Very likely!
This is above your pay grade as Andrea outlined. Be sympathetic and reply - that sounds tough, what are you going to do about it? Also, how about giving her a heads up when you pick up that you have to go in ten minutes? Give her a warning a couple of minutes in advance and then literally put the phone down. Keep the call short.
I like the heads-up in particular! Thanks.
As a compromise, how about a single holiday form letter for them all?
A possibility!
Feel free to stop - but perhaps you could send electronic greetings and a more generic update? Or point out the electronic update in your paper holiday card? This way you could keep in touch with it being less of a burden. Perhaps some of the people who send you updates might be relieved to do that themselves.
Yes! Another vote.
When I first read the word boku, I immediately thought of Boku Haram, a violent insurgent group that kidnapped school girls, kills opponents, and wracks general havoc upon Nigeria. Buku, on the other hand, is a(nother possible) phonetic spelling of the French beaucoup upon which it is based, and has no other (in my sphere) horrendous connections, as does Boku. I'm sorry the original snarker got your goat in this instance, and agree with the ways others in the chat framed their response. I do (humbly) request keeping the women and child killers out of our discussion, please, even if it is not part of your intent; I almost literally threw up.
I promised myself I wouldn't invite the huge, steaming bowls of ire that bringing this conversation up again would inevitably lead to.... but your point is well-taken and one I hadn't thought of, and should be the last word on this (in which I quit "boku"-- both the spelling and the talking about it-- forevermore!)
Just sayin'
Ha! (For those wondering, Buster is a frequent guest star on my Facebook page.) And now... he is asleep.