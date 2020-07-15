Ask Tom: Are there certain days of the week when it's best to order sushi? Japanese restaurants give readers the scoop.

Thanks for submitting your question in advance. It gave me the time to reach out to some well-known sushi sources, whose responses are as follows:

Jay Yu/Chef-owner Takumi in Falls Church:

Many years ago, the only sushi-grade fish delivery is from NY. Their schedule is on Tuesday and Friday. Twice a week. They remain the same schedule until today and some sushi restaurants are still ordering from them. They work around it by using a super freezer which can store fish longer. We often hear people ordering hundred pounds of tuna. This is how they keep the fish fresh but not ideal.

Nowadays, at least since we open, we order from DC local fish delivery company for example True World who delivers daily. We usually order the min or slightly more to keep our fish fresh. We order the most from True World. Min order and local business price is not as competitive as NY.

If the text is directed to us, we really have no clue what he/she mean by not fresh. With the hot weather, carry out is not the best. This is why we refuse to expand our carry out business in the first place and we don’t use delivery companies. Everyone is doing carry our business now unfortunately with no choice. Customers that pick up can get to their sushi directly without delivery companies.

Daisuke Utagawa/Proprietor of Sushiko in Chevy Chase

In the old days, back in the 80’s, we used to close Sushiko on Mondays precisely because of this reason; Fishermen took Sundays off. In Japan, top end sushi restaurants have the same schedule as local fish market. Tokyo central market close on Sundays and Wednesdays.

As for US today, there has been a drastic improvement in seafood supply chain in the past decade. The products are handled much better from the point of harvesting to arriving to retail and restaurants. Some fishermen are even incorporating “ikijime”, a technique applied at the moment of harvest to improve the shelf life of fish. Also there are much more products imported from Japan these days. (Think of flying fish! Haha)

Other than shellfish, Almost all fish will improve with some aging, even, or specially for sushi and sashimi where the state of fish directly translates to the taste of it.

To that point many top sushi places in Japan don't even serve flounder until three days from harvest. For big tunas, this aging can extend to a week. (one of the reasons sashimi knife is long and thin is because when cutting aged tender tuna, you need to gently pull the knife against the meat rather than pushing it through the flesh as not to break the grain. Remember how great piece of tuna or toro sushi has the look of fish almost lazily blanketing the sushi rice? That is property aged fish... ) All that of course is dependent on proper handling of the fish in the supply chain.

But of course there are exceptions. My guess is for the 4th of July weekend, many fishermen took a long weekend off and that affected the “normal” supply cycle. I’m sorry that I wont be able to give a definitive guide to which days are better than others to have sushi, as it depends on the schedules and conditions of the supply chain, but I hope this gives some insights to how the fish comes to your plates.

Saied Azali/Owner of Perry’s in Adams Morgan

I find the quality is based more on the chef than anything. Lately, there's been a lot of inconsistency in what we're receiving, resulting in returning the fish upon delivery when it's not good. The chef's responsible for receiving and inspecting those deliveries to ensure top quality and also control how it's preserved to maintain freshness.

Of course you also need a reputable supplier and awareness of COVID-19's impact on availability. Delivery was only 3 days for a while when the virus hit, but a few weeks ago resumed to 6 days.

The other variable impacting quality and taste is plating and transportation for carryout. If sushi is purchased with hot food, it's important it's not bagged together until it is picked up and that it's delivered and enjoyed ASAP. The fish will not go bad if this is not done, but will certainly taste better if it's taken care of that way.

