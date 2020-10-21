Ask Tom: Dining during the pandemic

Great idea for diners: always have a blanket or other wrap stashed in a tote bag, ready to accompany you to a meal away from home in brisk weather. That's going to be my game plan going forward, along with gloves and caps. Think LAYERS, folks, LAYERS.

IN THE NEWS: What might a Biden Administration look like, food-wise? That's the question my colleague Emily Heil and I tried to answer in our recent feature story based on Joe and Jill Biden's food and restaurant preferences.

WHAT'S FOR DINNER, TOM? If you're looking to add some new restaurants to your rotation, consider the recently-reviewed Jackie in Southeast or Reveler's Hour, from the owners of Tail Up Goat, in Adams Morgan.

Happy Hump Day, everyone. On to your questions and comments!