Ask Tom: Readers respond to my story on takeout packaging

It's frustrating, right? Even when there's an option online to forgo utensils and condiments, I sometimes still get the unwanted extras with my takeout orders. I encourage people to let restaurants know when this happens; if no one complains, nothing changes.

I heard from more than 100 readers from all over the world regarding that story on takeout containers (which required that I take some time away from this chat for reporting).

FINE-DINING ALERT: The four-star Metier quietly reopened this month. The intimate restaurant below Kinship is currently open just two days a week (Friday and Saturday) although chef-owner Eric Ziebold says demand has been strong enough to support a Thursday service, too. The dining room has reduced its seating; no more than 20 customers at a time now. And the salon, where drinks and canapés are typically served before dinner, has become an optional add-on to encourage social distancing. For extra, diners can start with caviar and Champagne or conclude a meal with a digestif and sweets.





Highlights from the seven-course October menu include an oyster gratin with roasted tofu and yuzu kosho sorbet, salt-crusted baby chicken with smoked eggplant tapenade and a Concord grape vacherin.





The team has been working on little take-home gifts, including house-made soap, says Ziebold. “Soap making isn’t quite our metier yet, but we’re quite enthusiastic about our results,” including lavender and tomato leaf scents, he emails. “We’ve also been working on vinegars from the garden as well as candles.”





Good morning, everyone. It feels great to be back in the host seat, taking your questions and comments. I wrapped up the fall dining guide earlier this week. It appears online Oct. 7 and in print Oct. 11. Needless to say, this year's collection will be different from last year.

How can I be of help today?