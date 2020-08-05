Which restaurants are offering the safest outdoor dining right now?

The most satisfying, safe-feeling outdoor experiences thus far have included Jacques' Brasserie in Great Falls (surrounded by lawn and a garden); Flamant in Annapolis (where the servers sport both fabric and plastic face masks); Ambar on the Hill (talk about multiple good protocols!); Bar Charley in Dupont Circle (where table cards remind diners to water masks when interacting with staff); Chez Billy Sud in Georgetown (such a pretty patio); and Centrolina in CityCenter (love that alley setting). There are other spots that look good, but I've only picked up food from them, not dined outside.

Then there's this shout out, from a fellow chatter:

Farmers, Fishers, Bakers over the weekend and we found that their protocols were followed excellently. Every single server, table runner, host, etc that we came into contact with or even saw from our table was wearing a face mask properly. There were a number of stations for hand sanitizer at the entrance of the restaurant. And when a couple tried to enter without masks, the hostess promptly asked for them to put them on. The tables were quite far apart and the music was quieter than usual- I could hear my dining partner well. I've been worried that COVID was going to make service in restaurants too sterile but we found the service to be warm, friendly and attentive even if they weren't *touching* as many things on our table as usual." "A friend and I visited

Happy Wednesday, gang. What's on your mind today? I'm all ears (and eyes).