Ask Boswell: NFL, MLB, NBA and Washington sports

You clearly saw the same central positive thing that I did: They looked like a well-coached disciplined team! OMG, how long has that been?!? I know they had two off-sides on 3rd downs that helped keep Philly drives alive. They had a silly penalty for coming back in bounds on a punt to down the ball --which you can't do. But the STUFF THAT DRIVES YOU CRAZY wasn't there very often at all. You know --having 10 or 12 men on the field at the snap.Missed assignments. Lack of effort. Quitting when you get down 17-0. When a team "quits" that doesn't mean that all 11 men on the field drop in effort. It may just mean that 3-4-5 players can't maintain the high to crazy level of effort that's expected in the NFL. You think that you are trying --giving enough. But, as you see when team's have "MO," as the WFT did the 2d half, the difference between Winning Effort and merely what you think is Professional Effort is the difference between losing these last-possession NFL games --all the 17-13 and 27-24 final scores-- and winning them.

One "telling" story about Rivera's approach. Apparently, he called in every returning player and asked them to evaluate their play last season. Many of them thought they tried hard or that they weren't too bad or lots of variations on I=wasn't-that=bad or we-weren't-that-bad.

Rivera's answer was, "You were 3-13!" I don't know what words followed. But I'm sure one of his points was that if you think your mental preparation is adequate, and your physical commitment during games is NFL level when you go 3-13 and get outscored by 169 points, THEN YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN IN THE NFL So, find a higher level of preparation, or mental alertness in games and violent physicality in games, or you won't be around here long. And with the bed reference of being part of a 3-13 behind you, you may not have the NFL future you think you have.

IOW, whatever his specific words --some encouraging, some a Reality Check-- the message looks like it got across. For one game. As you know --I can hear it in the tone of your question-- the WFT team has a remarkable gift for patting itself on the back prematurely and following a good game, or even a good month, with a lousy one that undoes all good and sets the stage for another Season Collapse.

My hope --probably my No. 1 hope for this season-- is that the WFT understands how much MORE Ron Rivera is going through, the pain and exhaustion he will endure, as well as the concerns anybody fighting cancer of any kind that any normal personwould have-- and that they suck it up FOR HIM. And not just once in a while --like Game One.

This was an excellent start. But it was against a very injured Eagles team --on both front. Actually, everywhere. And Wentz had a horrible decision-making game, not just on his two INTs but on when to throw the ball away. Once, he turned a 43-yd FG attempt into a 53-yd attempt (that was a couple of feet shot, but dead straight-- by taking a sack when he had plenty of take to throw the ball away. Also, Philly's go-for-it gamble on 4th and three late in the 3rd quarter was just plain stupid. I'm sure there are "analytics" reasons behind it. Well, I sure HOPE so. But you also have to have a feel for the game. The Eagles were still AHEAD, 17-14. Asside from short-field scores, there was no reason to think the WFT could drive 85-plus yards to score. But by getting stopped on 4th down, and giving WFT the ball at the PHILADELPHIA 46-yard line, the WFT only needed one first down to set up the game-tying field goal.

Before that gamble, both teams had to be thinking, "there may be very little scoring the remainder of this game. They can't move on us. We can't move much on them." So, 17-14 looks very good for Philly and like a mini-mountain to WFT. At 17-17, Washington suddenly feels "OMG, we are BACK! We've overcome the whole deficit. This game has totally turned our way. Turn the DEFENSE LOOSE."

There was lots of reason for modest optimism in this win. But the Eagles aides and abetted with bad QB play, bad coaching decesions and a LOT of injuries, and more as the game progressed.

To answer your question --sort of-- the WFT is better than many of us had reason to fear. But it's next four games will be tough --many predicted an 0-5 start. If things go well, they always "take care of themselves." If they don't, that's when you have to look back on this game and remember, "We can play well. And there will be games when we match-up well with a weak O-line or whatever and we CAN win."

As you said, for years it's felt like this franchise just found ways to los4, especially whenever anything went right and they let it go to their heads. With Rivera, I doubt THAT will happen. They needed a tough guy with discipline, but a good heart. That's Rivera's rep. Maybe right man at right time. We'll see. Remember, injuries are always a big NFL factor. The only place the WFT is deep is D-line. That's good. They are vulnerable to injury in almost any other unit. That isn't good.

Just enjoy this one. Watching the replay, and watching a defense batter the Eagles, whether they were hurt or not, was fun. I'm typical of many people in this area in a couple of respects. It took a long time --a LONG time-- to go from displeased, to annoyed, to disgusted to repulsed to outright embarrassed by a franchise that so many of us have followed for so long. But it is also true that those who follow the WFT tend to get "hooked back in" awfully quickly. No, not in recent years. The "spell" has been broken --as the tens of thousands of empty seats at FedEx have proved.

But this is SUCH a good "football town." The region deserves so much better. You almost don't know what to prefer --events that lead to Snyder no longer being the owner? Modest improvement with an appealing coach like Rivera and some good young players --but a 5-11 or whatever season that does NOT give you an elite draft pick.

My resolution: Just watch. Enjoy what's enjoyable --like Sunday. Be honest about what's wrong --which has been a ton for many years. And wait for the future to speak. It always does --and it doesn't pay any attention to "pre-season columns." Of course, that's one of thre main things which keeps us so attached to sports --we not only don't know what is going to happen but SO often reality is just a delightful cream-pie-in-the-face to our expectations.

If "real life" were this wild, over a lifetime, it might be hard to take --extremely disorienting. In sports, it's one of the "spices of life."