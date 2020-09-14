Ask Boswell: NFL, MLB, NBA and Washington sports

The Washington Football Team shocked a lot of people on Sunday,
few more than me, with the biggest comeback (from 0-17) to win against the Eagles, 27-17, in the long history of the rivalry. We can talk about how good they were, especially the D-line, against the defending NFC East champs. The Eagles were badly injured, but for a 3-13 team to knock off a 9-7 team, something must go right for the (5 ½-pt) underdog.
The WFT took advance of the huge swing in momentum which began in the second quarter, when the Eagles, and QB Carson Wentz, sensed how overwhelmed their O-line was going to be. The WFT had eight sacks and caused three turnovers, which were set up by fierce pressure from Jack Del Rio’s 4-3 defense with Chase Young (1 ½ sacks, one caused fumble), Ryan Kerrigan (2 sacks, one fumble recovery), Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, second-year Montez Sweet, who looked very good, and Matt Ioannidis. It’s a luxury to have five rushers so powerful with one –at least-- able to rest, in rotation. We’ll see how well they do –nobody is this good every game—when they face a quality, or healthy O-line. But it’s obvious (now) that they have the talent to be an elite D-line which (always) makes the LBs and secondary look better because they don’t have to cover receivers as long.
The biggest change, as Kerrigan pointed out after the game, is that in the 3-4 used before the WFT in recent times, the D-line was supposed to “engage” blockers, thus allowing LBs to roam and make plays. This was really an odd strategy for a team that spent No. 1 picks on D-linemen, but didn’t have an above-average group of LBs. Now, as Kerrigan said, the idea is to “get vertical and play in the other team’s backfield.” Where was this idea in the past? It suits DeRio’s style, but more importantly, it suits the WFT’s personnel.
Many will say, “It’s only one game.” Which is right. And some will say, “There goes the No. 1 overall draft pick –and a shot at QB Trevor Lawrence,” because this doesn’t look like a 3-13 team –more like the high end of plausible seasons –5-11, 6-10. I’m not going higher until I see a lot more. We can also do some laughing at all of those who said the WFT would be the worst or second-worst team in the NFL. That certainly included me on Sunday. That was a very harsh, though factual column. My ending was a tepid endorsement of very mild optimism –if 5-11 is optimism. “I will be pulling, not very hard but with an amused smile, for this miserable team every time it plays this year. The existence of a person such as Snyder isn’t its fault.
The diligent Rivera deserves a break so that, as he tries to cope with cancer, he doesn’t exhaust himself with coach-conscience worry. The Labors of Haskins will make Hercules look like a slacker… “They say it’s always darkest just before the dawn. Or before the sky goes completely black. Bet on the latter. But I will be peeking between my fingers, preferring the former. Maimed by the teams of my youth (’59-’60-’61), I guess I’m just a sucker for the manageable misery of 5-11.” I’ll wait for a full-blown mea culpa –though it would be fun to watch the games that lead to one. Even without hindsight –or the insight to take the opposite approach (the ’20 WFT may be better than we think)-- there’s one thing I wish I’d added to that column. I put it in a tweet before the game. “The WFT has a new name, but the same smell. “I felt the same about '89 O's. They improved by 33 wins. “For Ron Rivera's sake (not Dan's) I'd like to be wrong again. “But, laugh to keep from crying, it sure doesn't look that way.”
Maybe you must write columns –or be in any job where you take a lot of public positions, or make decisions within an organization-- to understand how, over the years, you internalize how often you’ll be wrong. (No, that’s probably wrong, too,.Maybe you just have to be a PERSON and, over time, realize how often you are wrong!) What surprised me is HOW MUCH I was enjoying watching myself be wrong throughout the 2nd half. I couldn’t get the grin off my face because you could just FEEL that everything necessary for an upset was falling into place. By the end, I was tickled to death –a lot for the players, who looked so happy after looking so miserable so often in recent years.
But, for me at least, because Ron Rivera seemed to deserve that positive start so much. From hearing from people who have recovered from the same (or similar) cancer what he has, he’s probably going to have some tough days ahead. This will be a great boost to his spirits and to his team’s confidence. Fifteen more games is a long way to go. But now there is quite a bit which is WORTH watching.
Plenty of other subjects, including a dismal September so far for Nats, and the rest of the NFL’s first week, as well as the U.S. Open –tennis last week and golf this week.
So, here we go.
Hi Boz...we'll take the win. Any thoughts on Haskins in particular? What about Chase Young?
I've seldom been more interested in seeing a very high draft pick start his career. With no exhibition season, it's hard to have any sense of whether Young would be good, very good or wonderful against top NLF O-linemen. We all assumed "good." But they already have good-to-very-good D-linemen. I watched a replay of the game and focused on him on every defensive snap. I was very impressed. Not quite as impressed the second time as the first time. The original "watching" showed his speed and power --like the second-effort strip sack-- and his abilityt o get back in coverage (and look comfortable) a couple of times. IOW, he "flashed" the kind of talent you see in No. 2 overall picks.
The seond time I watched I could see why Young said after the game that there are many areas where he thinks he can improve. He had impact plays. But he can have a lot more.
He seemed comfortable at either LE or RE, which gives WFT flexibility. He can chase down RBs. He can bull rush 320-pound tackles. He can recover, dive back into a play and still keep his eyes up so that he can deliberately reach out --in a flat out dive-- and slap the ball out of the QBs hand.
He's got a ton of tools. But so does that whole five-man group for the 4 D-line spots. Last year, I was a little disappointed in Sweet, relative to his high draft spot. On Sunday, you could see why they thought so much of him. That's a nice plus. This team has had so many semi-wasted high picks. Also, Kerrigan may have a big season in him with less pressure to be the The Man in sacks.
I'm sure there will be other questions on Haskins, so I'll get to them then. He had poise and made some nice throws in the second half thatreally helped win the game, even though the D will get most of the credit. He did not have a turnover --though, as often happens in Zero TO games for QBs, he had the good luck to have a strip-fumble recovered by his own lineman and two passes hit defenders hands first. But he still did a good job of protecting the ball.
He still tends to "miss high" on over throws. Right now, he's not quite up to NFL accuracy standards. But there are other areas where he is above average --like size and ability to take a hit. He's matured and looks more like a leader. That will take a long time --including reactions to defeats-- to evaluate. As I've said, cut him 10,000 miles of slack. He has try-hard but low-talent TEs and only one top WR. Sims has potential at WR. Also, the new running backs looked energetic and adequate, as a group. But with only one Big Weapon in WR Terry McLaurin, a TON is being asked of Haskins. So, "grade him" with that in mind.
Mr Boswell, I realize that one game doesn't make a season. But, for the first time in a long time the Washington Football team kept my attention for 4 quarters, if only out of curiosity to see how they would fold. This is the team that it seems like for years couldn't get out of its own way, never ready after the bye week, didn't show up on Monday nights and for years have seemed less prepared or ready and able to snatch defeat from the jaws of Victory. But, like Joe Hardy's Nats yesterday the WFTs showed some "Heart." Having never come from down 17 to the Eagles for a W. Is it possible that the WFTs should be renamed the the WTFs and play above their weight for more than one game or in our wildest dreams for a season? Or, is your column of yesterday the real truth and yesterday performance was an aberration that will soon disappear like all the seasons where we won the off season? I ask you, because I know as a native Washingtonian who grew up loving the Washington Rs, the same as me, you want them to play like winners - prepared, ready, well coached, and full of spunk. I trust you will know the answer, which I hope will be the latter! Go WFT!
You clearly saw the same central positive thing that I did: They looked like a well-coached disciplined team! OMG, how long has that been?!? I know they had two off-sides on 3rd downs that helped keep Philly drives alive. They had a silly penalty for coming back in bounds on a punt to down the ball --which you can't do. But the STUFF THAT DRIVES YOU CRAZY wasn't there very often at all. You know --having 10 or 12 men on the field at the snap.Missed assignments. Lack of effort. Quitting when you get down 17-0. When a team "quits" that doesn't mean that all 11 men on the field drop in effort. It may just mean that 3-4-5 players can't maintain the high to crazy level of effort that's expected in the NFL. You think that you are trying --giving enough. But, as you see when team's have "MO," as the WFT did the 2d half, the difference between Winning Effort and merely what you think is Professional Effort is the difference between losing these last-possession NFL games --all the 17-13 and 27-24 final scores-- and winning them.
One "telling" story about Rivera's approach. Apparently, he called in every returning player and asked them to evaluate their play last season. Many of them thought they tried hard or that they weren't too bad or lots of variations on I=wasn't-that=bad or we-weren't-that-bad.
Rivera's answer was, "You were 3-13!" I don't know what words followed. But I'm sure one of his points was that if you think your mental preparation is adequate, and your physical commitment during games is NFL level when you go 3-13 and get outscored by 169 points, THEN YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN IN THE NFL So, find a higher level of preparation, or mental alertness in games and violent physicality in games, or you won't be around here long. And with the bed reference of being part of a 3-13 behind you, you may not have the NFL future you think you have.
IOW, whatever his specific words --some encouraging, some a Reality Check-- the message looks like it got across. For one game. As you know --I can hear it in the tone of your question-- the WFT team has a remarkable gift for patting itself on the back prematurely and following a good game, or even a good month, with a lousy one that undoes all good and sets the stage for another Season Collapse.
My hope --probably my No. 1 hope for this season-- is that the WFT understands how much MORE Ron Rivera is going through, the pain and exhaustion he will endure, as well as the concerns anybody fighting cancer of any kind that any normal personwould have-- and that they suck it up FOR HIM. And not just once in a while --like Game One.
This was an excellent start. But it was against a very injured Eagles team --on both front. Actually, everywhere. And Wentz had a horrible decision-making game, not just on his two INTs but on when to throw the ball away. Once, he turned a 43-yd FG attempt into a 53-yd attempt (that was a couple of feet shot, but dead straight-- by taking a sack when he had plenty of take to throw the ball away. Also, Philly's go-for-it gamble on 4th and three late in the 3rd quarter was just plain stupid. I'm sure there are "analytics" reasons behind it. Well, I sure HOPE so. But you also have to have a feel for the game. The Eagles were still AHEAD, 17-14. Asside from short-field scores, there was no reason to think the WFT could drive 85-plus yards to score. But by getting stopped on 4th down, and giving WFT the ball at the PHILADELPHIA 46-yard line, the WFT only needed one first down to set up the game-tying field goal.
Before that gamble, both teams had to be thinking, "there may be very little scoring the remainder of this game. They can't move on us. We can't move much on them." So, 17-14 looks very good for Philly and like a mini-mountain to WFT. At 17-17, Washington suddenly feels "OMG, we are BACK! We've overcome the whole deficit. This game has totally turned our way. Turn the DEFENSE LOOSE."
There was lots of reason for modest optimism in this win. But the Eagles aides and abetted with bad QB play, bad coaching decesions and a LOT of injuries, and more as the game progressed.
To answer your question --sort of-- the WFT is better than many of us had reason to fear. But it's next four games will be tough --many predicted an 0-5 start. If things go well, they always "take care of themselves." If they don't, that's when you have to look back on this game and remember, "We can play well. And there will be games when we match-up well with a weak O-line or whatever and we CAN win."
As you said, for years it's felt like this franchise just found ways to los4, especially whenever anything went right and they let it go to their heads. With Rivera, I doubt THAT will happen. They needed a tough guy with discipline, but a good heart. That's Rivera's rep. Maybe right man at right time. We'll see. Remember, injuries are always a big NFL factor. The only place the WFT is deep is D-line. That's good. They are vulnerable to injury in almost any other unit. That isn't good.
Just enjoy this one. Watching the replay, and watching a defense batter the Eagles, whether they were hurt or not, was fun. I'm typical of many people in this area in a couple of respects. It took a long time --a LONG time-- to go from displeased, to annoyed, to disgusted to repulsed to outright embarrassed by a franchise that so many of us have followed for so long. But it is also true that those who follow the WFT tend to get "hooked back in" awfully quickly. No, not in recent years. The "spell" has been broken --as the tens of thousands of empty seats at FedEx have proved.
But this is SUCH a good "football town." The region deserves so much better. You almost don't know what to prefer --events that lead to Snyder no longer being the owner? Modest improvement with an appealing coach like Rivera and some good young players --but a 5-11 or whatever season that does NOT give you an elite draft pick.
My resolution: Just watch. Enjoy what's enjoyable --like Sunday. Be honest about what's wrong --which has been a ton for many years. And wait for the future to speak. It always does --and it doesn't pay any attention to "pre-season columns." Of course, that's one of thre main things which keeps us so attached to sports --we not only don't know what is going to happen but SO often reality is just a delightful cream-pie-in-the-face to our expectations.
If "real life" were this wild, over a lifetime, it might be hard to take --extremely disorienting. In sports, it's one of the "spices of life."
Everyone loves and admires Max. But isn't it time he had a pitch limit and was managed accordingly? What is the best case scenario for the next four or five years of his great career?
I thought, up 4-2 after five innings on Sunday, but with his pitch count just above 100, that Martinez would "normally" go to his pen because it's been good, it's a good time to say "pitch count" or at least take Max out after one or two hitters in the sixth. But with Doolittle apparently out for the season and Tanner Rainey with a tender elbow and needing days off, Martinez decied to live-or-die with Max.
He died --on Albies grand-slam homer off Max. Sometimes the implications of poor gambles multiply on themselves. If Max breezes through the 6th, you looksmart. But the more he struggles and puts men on base, the more you don't want those runs nailed onto his ERA and the more tempted you are to think, "Who do I really have TODAY who gives us a better chance to win that Max bowing his neck and getting out of this jam."
Installment One Million of "Hope is not a strategy." It was uglier than Max only got one out. His ERA now 4.04.
You make a strong long-term point. There is no reason to push Max hard any more this season. Sunday was now statistically The End. But close enough to stop running any risks with key parts of '21 --like Max, Corbin, Hudson or Rainey. It's not the time to "push through." It's the time to preserve.
Also, there will be a temptation --if Max has not signed an extension-- to push Scherzer hard and "get the most out of him" in '21 in the last year of his seven-year deal. I would NOT go that path, at least not until October, if the Nats get there. I'd try to figure out what a late-'30's Max can be. Can he pitch fewer innings, average 98 or 102 pitches and be a 15-5 pitcher? But not somebody who fans 250-to-300. How would he react to that? He won;t LIKE it. But if he UNDERSTANDS it, it might be a good reason to come back to DC --ANOTHER good reason-- after '21. Max Scherzer can be the No. 2, then No. 3 then maybe even No. 4 starter (like "late career Greg Maddux") on contending teams for many years. It would be wonderful if his candid evaluations of his future, and the Nats finances, could reach a meeting of minds that keeps him a Nat until he is 40. But, JMO, he'd need to preserve his arm, especially in regular season, and accept a sensible but still rich contract.
At any rate, I'd preserve him the rest of this year and use the evidence of this year to pull him just a little bit sooner most of the time next year. Even HOFers age --every day. Or so I'm told.
You've written about the incredibly long odds the Nationals overcame in their path through the regular season and postseason, including late inning deficits in elimination games. The Nuggets have just won five straight elimination games to force another game 7, including the last two when they overcame second half deficits of 16 and then 19 points. Game 7 on Tuesday will see some long odds realized one way or the other: Nuggets will have come back from back to back 3-1 deficits, or the Clippers will make their first conference finals in their 50 year history. Will you be watching game 7? To much of a stretch for Nats fans to root for the Nuggets as kindred comeback kings?
THANKS for pointing this out to ALL of us --especially since I suspect there are a limited number of Nuggets fanatics in this area!
I will DEFINITELY be watching this one Tuesday night.
And, yes, it would be
Boz, you say that when the facts change, you change your mind. Have you changed your mind on the WFT? (The team's potential, not the owner) Every WFT I've watched over the last decade would have lost yesterday's game. Did we EVER see a Gruden-coached team get better after halftime?
That "after-halftime" point is a good one.
For the last 12 years, Head Coach has not been a position of strength. At best, we'd ask if the coach was adequate. Jim Zorn was an awful hire, way over his head --unfair to him. He was a fine NFL QB, an NFL QB coach and a really good guy. But he just got the job because Dan was desperate.
Shanny was the bitterest coach/manager I've ever been around. He was at the end of the line, hated the way he'd been fired in Denver and thought he was the greatest coach who ever lived (or close). I've never seen a coach/manager get so mad that he tried to wreck a team as he left.
Gruden got The Contract That Solves All Problems --all problems for HIM. Then he got Tjhe Contract Extension From Heaven. Another Desperate Dan move. So Gruden was always going to try hard enough, roll with the punches but not have a stroke trying to win. Discipline and Getting a Team Ready to Play, as well as Halftime Adjustments were all weaknesses. But he wasn't terrible. He got the most out of Cousins! (And it ended up that he got the most FOR Cousins --$$$.) In retrospect, it feels like Six Seasons That Did Not Exist.
After all that, it was hard to believe that any coach who'd just been fired --and whom Gruden had BEATEN last year to help get him fired!-- was going to be a big improvement. The first game sure feels good. No need to go crazy. But no need not to recognize how many nice signs there were in that game. There will be aplenty of "rough reality to embrace" before '20 is over, I'm sure.
As many of you probably saw, a week or so ago, the Johns Hopkins site that the WH used (at one time) for pandemic projections --and which I sometimes link in chats-- updated its estimate for Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. by December 31, 2019. Their previous predictions have all hit the nail on the head or been a hair LOW. My jawed dropped as my heart sank. Here are their death estimates for the next four months --the duration of NFL season. If they are right, you have to wonder what willstay open --like sports-- and what will be shut back down during this time frame. Hopkins has a best case, worst case and most-likely case. So far, the Most Likely Case is the one that has nailed it. This is Most Likely. (It's harrowing.)
September will feel like we are out of the virus woods with "only" 27,127 death.
October, with colder weether and more activities indoors will reveal that we never really got on top of Covid and deaths will go up to 41,562.
November will be a national nightmare --72,643 deaths-- and December will seem almost beyond comprehension with 88,169 deaths.
That would be 415,090 deaths by 12-/31/20. When the stock market saw the "update" of that estimate, it had one of its worst Swoon Days.
Obviously, January and February are "flu months" which, I suppose also means a time for Covid. Image what a couple of more months like Nov-Dec would be like on top of 415,090.
This is really hard to comprehend, and accept as a sensible possibility. Yet I have followed this site for months, almost every day. It keeps hitting all the markers and its Most Likely Case uses the core concept that a significant number of Americans simply REFUSE to mask or follow social distancing. Part of this is young people acting (imo) selfish, part is people who deny science, or don't choose to believe it when it inconveniences them and part of it is what, I assume, will be seen in retrospect as tragic political insanity in making masks/science a partisan issue.
If these numbers are anywhere close, and obviously nobody wants them to be --especially people with family and friends in my demographic-- we are going to have problems much, much bigger than whether the NFL can finish its regular season.
I would not mention the IHME site, and its scary projections, except that, come on, it is Johns Hopkins, it is widely respected, it has been used by the WH and it has be the most accurate predictor (unfortunately) that I have seen so far.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america?view=total-deaths&tab=trend
After you know about this I don't know what you DO about it, but perhaps it is, in some ways, of more general use or importance to chatters than I lot of ERAs and W-L records that show up here. Whether it proves right or not probably impacts the NFL season, at the very least. Fingers crossed. And "come on, vaccine."
Do the Nats coaches keep a stat of Max's ERA, WHIP etc. with 100 pitches or fewer and for 100 pitches-plus? I don't know if it's my imagination, but keeping Max in too long does not hold good results. We know he wants to pitch as long as possible but at what point do you get diminishing results, even with a shaky bullpen?
Stats can be eloquent --sometimes, unfortunately.
Here is the OPS against Scherzeer by Times Through the Batting Order.
1st --.695
2nd --.663
3rd-- .929.
By pitches, the same pattern of getting tired shows up.
1-25 pitches -- .922 OPS (a Max tend to have bad 1st innings)
26-50 --.490.
51-75 -- .604.
76-100 --.671.
101+ --1.702!!!
The very good news is that he is excellent right UP to 100 pitches. That, to me, means he can probably be very good for years, as long as he's healthy.
But the 101+ is stark --at least this year. Hitters are 9-for-18 with two doubles and three homers. Small data sample, short season. But both the Nats and Max need to look at this hard, and honestly, as '21 unfolds. And be prepared to adjust as necessary. Maybe don;t START the season by limiting him, but don't be stubborn about it either. At SOME point in nhis career, this pattern will probably become permanent.
But, remember, there ARE HOF high-strikeout pitchers who defy this --like Randy Johnson. Don't be too quick to make a mortal of Max. It's been a weird year. Evaluate him when we get a somewhat normal year (I hope) in '21.
First of all Boz...tons of folks I talk to read "WTF", whenever we see "WFT". Unfortunately it's probably because it's most of what I've said over the long-suffering years! BUT...hope springs eternal. Sorta. So I saw a disciplined team, I saw clock management (hello Jay G)...but MOST importantly I saw half time adjustments on both sides of the ball! I can't tell you the last time I saw that...maybe King Gibbs v.1? In the past it appears they come out and say "Well, that sure didn't work in the first half...let's keep trying". Yesterday I saw adjustments, and they worked! I also think Gibson is going to be a keeper. I saw flashes and after all, he IS a rookie. What say you???
Thanks. Nice thoughts. I went through every play to see how often they just went with the standard four0-man rush --and it was a VERY high percentage. They got all that pressure with very little blitzing. But in the 2nd half they DID get a couple of big plays with LB blitzes.
Can they get that kind of pressure --not just a "push" but actually get to the QB with such a basic four-man rush, and VERY few stunts. They just went at them and manhandled them. I'm still waiting to see any of the D-linemen with numbers in the 90's run a single stunt! Eight sacks with very little trickery. But that trickery should be fun --everybody's got wrinkles-- when it arrives.
Hey Tom: from a TV viewers perspective, basketball and football feel almost normal. I never realized how little one sees the fans in football unless the camera chooses to go there. Baseball feels by far the worst. NHL somewhat in between (used to seeing the faces on the glass). Your view?
Good thoughts. I agree that the NFL feels almost normal. Though the fake noise bothers me more --because I know it is fake.
I can't get my mind off those goofy floors in the NBA bubble. It reminds me --constantly-- that they are not on the traditional NBA courts that we recognize. But the game is the game. I wonder if scoring percentages and scoring are high in the Bubble because everybody gets used to shooting at the same rims, back boards and with no fans waving/yelling at them as they shoot?
The empty seats in MLB bother me, flatten out my emotions towards the game, more as time goes on. I miss the NHL fans some. But hockey works well on TV, too.
As long as it lasts, we certainly have sports back --in some fashion. "Everybiody" uses the word "weird" over and over. I think that is the experience in person. The experience on TV is, to me, surprisingly normal. Especially if you are good at self-delusions that make you happy! If I'm going to WATCH it, I want to ENJOY it, so I'm not going to focus on what I am missing.
By the way, WATCH THE NUGGETS game on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. --Gem Seven vs the Clippers. They are on an incredible run of Nats-like elimination-game survivals. Five, so far, with No. Six if they win Tuesday to advance. Aklso, they have had big in-game comebacks, like the Nats. Of course, they are a long way from being champions --like the Nats. (Hey, it's nice to say it while we still can.)
That is, tennis, not golf. Yesterday's final was tremendous, but probably watched by few. It's amazing how much pressure tennis players and golfers routinely face that is almost never matched in team sports.
I've always said that a five-set tennis match in a major tournament is as exhausting as a 15-round championship fight --and very similar except for the blood.
The pressure in major championship golf may be the greatest in any sport because the whole game is between your ears --you versus you. And, it seems, at least for mortals, that YOU are ALWAYS trying to find way to beat you when the game is golf. Really looking forward to this week's U.S. Open. Dustin Johnson versus Dustin Johnson is always a heavyweight fight. He's never played better than he has recently. Which means even more pressure, which means more Johnson vs Johnson.
Watching a DeMatha alum like Chase Young play well made me wonder who some of the best "homegrown talents" have been for Washington sports over the years. They I realized - just ask Boz! Your thoughts?
Elgin Baylor, Spingarn High --NBA HOF. Everything you see Dr. J, MJ and LeBron do, Elgin Baylor INVENTED THE FORM. He was an amazing leaper who not only seemed to invent the hang-time double-pump drive and every tricky layup, but he almost perfected it. And he was a power player at 6-5, 225, like a high-flying, acrobatic, contact-seeking, more athletic Charles Barkley. The worst thing you could do was hit him in the air --because he was fearless from the DC playgrounds and then he'd get the foul and make some incredible shot, too. In '61-'62, he averaged 38.3-18.6-4-6. That's right --18.6 rebounds, not 8.6. His career averages were 27.4-13.5-4.3. And he did it without extra points from the 3-pt shot. Long shots were not his signature. But he was a good shooter and would have benefited from the line. And it would have opened up the lane even more for him. In that sense, he might transition perfectly to the modern game.
Kevin Durant --from Seat Pleasant-- but you know this story.
Adrian Dantley, NBA HOF.A DeMatha product out of Morgan. I first spotted him, and wrote about him, in JUNIOR High. May have been the most fundamentally sound player I've seen. And the best inside-scorer, inch-for-inch ever. Red Auerbach always wanted him to be a Celtic at some point in his career. Red told me that A.D. could play any way you wanted him to play, emphasize any part of the game that the team needed, and a constant mismatch. This was not the general view. But I bet Red was right. Wish it had happened.
Dave Bing, NBA HOF. Smooth, elegant jump shooter, but a slender leaper, too, on his way to the rim --and way above it-- even at 6-3. Just beautiful to watch. Also from Spingarn.
John Thompson, Jr --College All-American and HOF GU coach.
Moses Malone was from Petersburg, Va. where I went to write about him. Took my parents once. On the way back, stopped at a light, we were hit full speed by a driver who'd fallen asleep at the wheel. My car went 51-feet into the intersection before I stopped it by putting on the brakes. So, since almost everything seems funny with enough time, I guess Moses almost got me to the Pearly Gates.
Allen Iverson, Hampton, Va., Alonzo Mourning, Chesapeake, Va. and Bobby Dandridge, Richmond --but that is getting much too far afield.
Maury Wills, who broke Ty Cobb's single-season stolen base record, is the best D.C. baseball product. Lu Blue, Sonny Jackson and some others. NVa produced several good players. One, Tom Bradley, grew up in Falls Church and had back-to-back 200-strikeout seasons pitching for the White Sox. I faced him in High School and grounded out to short twice on fastballs, after a loud foul to left on a hanging curve. He was such a prospect (and star at Maryland) that his picture was on the front page of the Post sports section as a high schooler, so you weren't going to forget those at bats.
I'll leave this subject at that for today. It would be fun if chatters, by next week, had some thought son the best D.C.-area products in football, basketball and even hockey. Of those actually born in DC, Vernon Davis, TE, was one of the best. I think Chase Young as a chance to move up this list fast.
We've had better luck with Olympians like Katie Ledecky, Dominique Dawes, etc., and Gold Medalist Sugar Ray Leonard, whom I covered as if he was a fifth D.C. pro franchise for years.
Any thoughts on his debut. Also Cam in New England?
I watched every Brady snap. He can still play. But I suspect this year will show that retirement might have been a wise choice. Of course, I'm not on a hot streak right now, so you might want to discount that. Pretty amazing to hear his coach (Bruce Ariens) say that both of Brady's killing interceptions were on plays where his receivers had read their routes correctly and Brady had made the mistakes in reading the defense both times, throwing right to a DB on one and serving up a pick-six to Jenkins on the other.
If learning a new offensive system is tough for Tom Brady, think how hard it is for Dwayne Haskins who had to learn Gruden's last year, after OSU's the previous year and now OC Turner's in D.C. this year.
Is the the MVP for the NL?
No Nats should be N.L. MVP.
Soto has missed too many games, though he certainly as a shot to get enough plate appearances to lead the league in batting and OPS. Turner has been exceptional. But on a team 11 games below .500, you'd have to be far-and-away the league's best. Fernando Tatis, Jr., Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts all jump out. In such a short season, the last couple of weeks to tip it to any of them. But Trea's leap up to major hitting star status gives the Nats optimism for a 2-3 or 3-4 combo in their order --like Soto-Rendon at 3-4 last year-- for the next couple of years.
Trea, in his last 167 games in '19-'20 --yes, more than 162-- has 134 runs, 219 hits, 50 doubles, 9 triples, 28 homers, 85 RBI (while hitting at th top of order mostly) with 44 steals in 53 tries and a slash line of .311/.367/.526 for an .894 OPS.
Rendon was a better hitter his last 3 years in DC --.953 OPS-- and better defender --near GG, while Trea needs more work on angles, footwork, anticipation and jump --not counting on speed, athleticism-- if he wants to go from a good SS to a GG candidate. But Trea's speed and SB makes up a lot of that gap. You can build around a mature Trea and an nimproving Soto just as they did around Rendon-Soto. Yes, try hard to sign him this off-season, not after '22.
BTW, Rendon in 42 games has 8 homers, 25 RBI, .289 with .943 OPS. That's VERY good for a random player. But only "decent" at his pay grade.
Also, FWIW, Harper has been pitched around a lot, limiting him to 8 HR, 22 RBI in 43 games --barely a pace for 85 RBI in a fulls season-- and slashing .259/.417/.489.
It should be noted that the GREAT hitters elevate every number in their slash line as they are walked MORE in their careers. It does not stop the HR and RBI production of a Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, etc --they go together. That may be the best sign in Soto's season. Everybody walks him. He destroys 'em when he gets a strike. Now at an incredible .354/.482/.735 with 31 RBI and 11 homers in just 32 games, despite 27 walks. In other words, a 137-walk pace (for 162 games) CAN be consistent with a 56 homer, 157 RBI pace when you're red hot. No, those aren't going to be long-term Soto levels. But he UNDERSTANDS the need for patience AND that it works in his favor as long as he can maintain his discipline.
Often downplayed or forgotten...the Washington Mystics DID win the 2019 WNBA championship last year. I have t-shirts to prove it! After losing all the starters and other issues, I admit I stopped following them. I read the Post headline today that they secured the 8th spot, even after losing 12 of the last 13! All you have to do is get in (the playoffs), and everyone starts from scratch. LET'S GOOOOO!!! Give us a DC Championship repeat!!!!
Duly noted --but that is REAL optimism!
As with the Nats, no Mystics fan will have more than one-tenth of obne percent of their pleasure at last season spoiled by this season.
The titles never fade. The blah or disappointing seasons usually do --unless you BLOW a shot at a title.
How UNLIFELIKE where it is easy to see the worst --including the worst in ourselves-- very clearly, while overlooking a lot that's best. Another mental-health lesson from sports? Well, it can't hurt.
Cheers and see you all next week. Thanks for all the fine questions. I want to see that list of DC football products who became stars. When he was a kid, going to Peabody Elementary School (briefly) in N.E., Fran Tarkenton told me he used to play touch football in Stanton Park. (That's where the similarity between us ended!) But he moved away and doesn't count as one of ours.
Grant was probably the best high school baller I saw in person.
Thanks!
Wonderful family, too.
Tom Brady's winning percentage without Bill Belichick is .000. GOAT? I think not!
Ha!
Quick on the trigger!
See you all next Monday at 11 a.m. Thanks for the fine questions,. thoughts. Have a great and safe week.