Ask Boswell: Redskins, Nationals and Washington sports

An interesting blog post by an epidemiologist that has gone viral (no pun intended) argues that there is much less risk in an outdoors venue than indoors because air currents move virus particles out of one's immediate space. He writes: "Social distancing rules are really to protect you with brief exposures or outdoor exposures. In these situations there is not enough time to achieve the infectious viral load when you are standing 6 feet apart or where wind and the infinite outdoor space for viral dilution reduces viral load. The effects of sunlight, heat, and humidity on viral survival, all serve to minimize the risk to everyone when outside." That would argue that football and baseball are relatively safer than basketball and hockey. If all players and other personnel could be tested and serious cleaning and separation be followed in locker rooms and training facilities, the risks involved in actually playing are manageable. What do you think?
Thanks for the info. I can't speak to validity of the details from your epidemiologist, but I think --as I wave my non-existent medical degree-- that outdoors is always safer than indoors. For anything involving virus transmission.
That's why, on a relative basis, restrictions on things like golf courses, boating, beaches, using public parks, can be loosened sooner. Yes, I realize that crowded beaches look like virus playgrounds.
But indoor-vs-outdoor is also part of the reason that indoor activities, especially with larger groups, are so worrisome, like bars, gyms, indoor arenas, tattoo parlors, churches, even restaurants and you-name-it should probably come back to normal more slowly.
Talk about a broad-brush non-answer. But it's a good point. I'll be more likely to go to an outdoor event (sports) with spaced seating before I'd go to an indoor NBA, NHL or any other indoor event.
But, as I suspect we're all learning, the main thing is not to get CLOSE to somebody who is contagious. Especially if they are not wearing a mask.
BTW, I'm sure that 90%+ of the people on this chat know this, but I'll repeat it --the MAIN REASON you wear a mask is to protect OTHER people from a virus that YOU may have, but don't know it. The mask does considerably less good in preventing you from catching it.
IOW, if somebody is wearing a mask, it means, "I care about YOU. I am unselfish. I understand that ANYBODY, including me, could have coronavirus and not know it, so I am wearing this mask to help YOU (and me a little bit).
Conversely, when you see someone who is NOT wearing a mask in a place where you aere SUPPOSED to wear a mask, then that means, "I don't care about YOU. If I'm "positive," but I don't know it yet and I'm spreading the virus, I DON'T CARE. I am a selfish ASSHOLE and my No Mask status proves it."
In other words, medically speaking, No Mask does not mean "I'm brave or a risk taker," It means, "I am the exact OPPOSITE of the heroic healthcare worker who is risking their life to save other people. I am the jackass who is running the risk of spreading the virus to more people so those heroic healthcare workers (that I always praise) have an even TOUGHER job to do and a greater chance to die because I might as well wear a sign that says, 'I Don't Care About YOU.'"
The Capitals and Wizards have announced their plan for season ticketholders. The Capitals and Wizards informed season ticketholders that they are keeping all money paid for 2019-20, but crediting money paid for unplayed games toward 2020-21 payments. Monumental is also applying a bonus credit equal to 3% of the credit for the unplayed games. What are your thoughts on this? Have you heard anything about what the Nats plan to do? So far, the Nats have suspended April payments until July. I assume the Redskins will wait to do anything until closer to August, if necessary.
This is simple. And applies to all teams.
There is only one ethical stand-up policy.
Many people who have season tickets --or season tickets which they split up with a whole bun ch of other other people in a group (like me and my wife w Nats tickets)-- do NOT need money right now. They are OK.
Well, those people --like me-- are totally IRRELEVANT.
Because, on the other side of the coin, there are people --and I've been getting e-mails from them-- who DO NEED MONEY and they need it NOW. They are out of work. Or they have sick family members who need financial help. Or they are super-fans who regard their sports tickets as, perhaps, their No. 1 Entertainmemt Expense BY FAR but, in a pandemic, they just can't AFFORD it any more.
THOSE people should ALL get refunds for 100% of canceled games IF THEY REQUEST IT. And there should be an easily accessible way --posted on the team's web sight, as well as other means on communication (e-mail, even "mail")== that explains how you get that refund.
Teams don't HAVE to do this. I suppose, legally, MAYBE they can just "roll out" the money you sent them for tickets into the future and try to make you happy by including some "discount" on future tickets that you get with the money they are keeping in their sticky hands.
But, during a pandemic, this is AWFUL policy. Everybody is re-evaluating how they live, how they spend, how financially sound they are and where they want to reduce future expenses.
Plenty of people don't give a damn right now about some ticket in '21 --or whether they get a 3% discount (or a 20% discount in the case of some MLB teams) in the future.
They need their money back NOW. I have so sad e-mails from good fans telling me the specific reason that they want their refund money for games that have already been canceled.
The team that may get clobbered on this first is the Nats. USA Today ran a story more than a week ago about how 29 or 30 MLB teams at least had made some public statement on how they would handle games that have already been canceled. Almost all the teams make a big pitch about how to get "apply" the money to future games with some "sweetener" attached --some as much a 30% kicker to induce you to let them keep your money. But ALL of them, somewhere, even if it is just a phone number to call for more info, have a way to find out How Do I Get My Money Back?
The only team that, at least as orf yesterday, still had made no such statement was the Nationals.
The Mets explanation to their fans ran more than 1,00 words. TRhe Nats have indicated that their policy will be coming soon. Well, I have seen it yet. GET MOVING.
I won't comment in depth on the Wiz and Caps because I haven't studied their policies yet. Dear Chatter, if your description of the Monumental policy is correct, they my first impression is that I don't like it.
I understand the rationale --it's like a "rain check" for a canceled game. You paid for a ticket. The team got the money and it is not giving it back. You can use the raincheck for a future game.
Well, we aren't in a rain storm right now, we are in a death and suffering storm. If big-time pro sports think that this is "business as usual" they are going to have a shock.
The new policy for every team better be simple: ACT RIGHT.
And the only way to act right is to refund money for any canceled games to the fans who say they want a refund. No explanation required.
In a sense, I wrote an entire column about this last week. The ecosystem of sports in changing after this natural disaster. The fans better not remain at the bottom of the food chain --or they may not come back in the same numbers post-pandemic. And maybe not ever.
If you want them back, you BETTER act right now. Some people NEED that refund money to pay bills, or rent, TODAY. Billionaire owners need to get that through their heads.
I understand why you and other commentators at the Post are skeptical about reopening sports any time soon, considering the possible risks. However, counterbalanced against the risk to players and supporting personnel, should be not just the selfish wishes of fans or the amorphous concept of morale but something that is not often taken into account in these discussions—that having live televised sports may keep a certain number of people inside that otherwise would be outdoors and perhaps adding to crowds in parks or beaches or the streets. Though as a baseball fan I hate to admit it, this is even truer for the NBA playoffs this spring or summer and the NFL in the fall. There will be, I think, a considerably larger number of people out and about on weekends this fall if there is no football on TV than if there is. Considering this, I’m not sure it is too much to ask athletes to take a risk greater than those who can stay at home through all this, but not as great as health care workers or even grocery clerks.
You make a good point.
I won't comment on your "more TV sports equals lower crowds in public" as a secondary effect. But I'll make an other point --one that I'm still working my way through in search of an opinion.
I realize that some state and local governments may have strong opinions on this, and they may differ from mine. But I tend to think that if you can get every group on board for games in empty stadiums or arenas --and this includes not only owners, players but also every kind of support ,personnel, including everybody connected to the TV broadcast-- then you have a complicated, but fairly balanced argument on both sides on whether you "start a half-season" or not.
Someoneocan say, "There is inherent and unnecessary risk in ANY activity that brings several HUNDRED people together to provide an entertainment event. This is not an ESSENTIAL service to society. Aren't you inviting a hot spot to develop?"
I doubt that one "positive" player, trainer or TV technician is going to become one of those infamous Super Spreaders who leads to dozens (or ultimately hundreds) of cases by spreading the virus (often before he/she even knows they have it). If sufficient testing is available, it seems like you could keep such risk quite low. But, again, this is an issue for the health professionals --what is "sufficient testing" and what is "acceptable risk" for re-opening a SPORTS league .
The other side of the argument is that if everybody in MLB, and around it (in the sense of of ALL the people who help make the game happen) wants to do it --and wants to get their SALARY from doing it-- then isn't some level of risk just part of the world we're moving into--the world BETWEEN right-now-this-moment and the day we have both an effective treatment for Covid-9 and a vaccine, too?
Side note: If you are working in a TV production truck, or you are one of the clubhouse people for an MLB team, and the whole world of "MLB is Back" is cheering, are you going to be the person who says, "This may be pretty safe for a player, but it doesn't feel like a very safe work environment for ME."
No, there are NO easy questions surrounding any of this. But we're going to have to deal with them anyway.
The 2020 Draft was exciting, more so this year since there was nothing else to watch on tv. Hate to be a Debbie Downer but if - which is not out of the question - there’s no football this fall for both colleges and the pros, will the Skins have the second pick in the draft again, in the 2021 draft? Best, Ed
Sorry --I just had to laugh!
I think, if the '20 season IS played, that the Skins have a pretty decent chance to go 3-13 again and get the No. 2 overall pick again ON MERIT. They got Haskins almost NO help on offense. That defensive line better be GREAT because I'm not sure they have even one other unit on the team --okay, except "punter"-- that is even NFL Average.
Hey Boz, Long time reader, second time questioner.. Given the time away from live stories, do you think you might have time/desire to write a book about the Nats’ remarkable World Series journey? I am reading Buzzsaw right now, but I know all the chatters, baseball fans, and sports fans in general would love to hear your insights, stories, and perspectives all in one place!
Thanks for the compliment built into this question. My goal when I write is to let you known IMMEDIATELY everything that I know which is appropriate to appear in a newspaper. I'm not holding back the "good stuff" or some big controversy.A book, even in theory, would just be a reshaping with hindsight, but not something "new."
I think last season was best when consumed while looking FORWARD --full of uncertainty-- rather than by looking backward with 20-20 "wisdom." Last season was unique from a column-writing perspective because, with Harper still on the market until Feb. 28, Jan and Feb were full of news that became part of the whole '19 story. In fact, the demand/need for columns on the Nats ALL SEASON was much more extreme than in any other year. And probably much more than any season in the future. It starting with getting Corbin and all the other off-season roster-reshaping moves, through Harper going to Philly, then the May collapse, the should-Martinez-be-fired saga and then on-and-on until the parade in November! And there was even good reason to write more retrospective analysis in November-December. I went back and counted: I wrote 81 columns in '19 on the Nats with about 25 of them from Oct. 1 onward. In other words, I DID write a book ! There are about a half dozen that were drab or irrelevant columns (with hindsight). But the season was so ALIVE, and what I wrote --including all the balancing of uncertainties as they arrived-- stands up so well (not in the sense of "seeing the future" but of getting the current moment approximately right) that the other ~75 columns (not even counting all the chats) probably was about a 225+ page book! I was surprised to discover that I was writing "something is going on here" columns a week or so into June and never lost that thread as it turned into a rope --for "stringin' up" Dodgers and Astros, I suppose.
I'm glad the Post did that "Fight to the Finish" book, which had about a dozen of my pieces and showed how "on top of it" our whole staff was all season.
You, along with many others, have noted the Nats unique team chemistry that played a huge role in them winning the World Series last year. Talentwise, they're still pretty good, but how does the loss of Gerardo Parra, Brian Dozier, and Anthony Rendon, who each contributed to the vibe, the chemistry, in a special and unique way, going to alter that chemical equation?
It's going to be tough to overcome. Every time I re-watch an October game --and I watched one over the weekend-- I just shake my head at what a remarkable "team" place they reached and just stayed there. I honestly think they played Game Seven of the World Series with so much composure --not too high or too low-- that it was almost like they played "without a pulse." Just icy and dangerous. That Game Six win --the Soto bat-carrying-homer to answer Bregman and the Rendon "Ball don't lie" homer after the bad ump's call on Turner-- just made them feel like "they had a chance to knock us out and they didn't. Let's take it to 'em." I watched, pitch by pitch, for any sense of nerves, lack of focus. Greinke had them off-balance --but that was to his credit.
I could have believed, and did write, that the Nats could play the Dodgers even in the NLDS and that they were a worthy foe for the Astros in the Series. Meaning --this is pretty close, which means they could win. But it was the ICINESS of the whole team in Game Five against the Dodgers and Game Seven against the Astros --some other games, too, but double-elimination games are really torture-- that was such a pleasant (mild) surprise.
Rizzo built with veteran leadership in mind --front to back. He'd talk forever about Kendrick, Scherzer, Anibal Sanchez, Eaton, Dozier and then, in his magical way, Parra, as well as others. They have PLENTY of chemistry left.
But NEVER forget how special, and unique, '19 was. Even if, sometime in the next 30 years, the Nats win another World Series --or more than one, who knows-- it will never be THAT season. Out of more than 110 World Series winners, the Nats whole season has to rank in the Top Dozen, maybe higher, for total imapct on a fan of that team.
One of the reasons you (still) know it was so amazing is that you keep trying to find ways to measure it, or appreciate it, and you end up thinking, "It's even more than that."
Enjoyed your article on putting fans first, and it made me wonder about the impact of televising games with no crowd. It seems to me that, unless you are a fan of one of the teams or it is a really good and exciting game, watching from home is already a better experience - better views, cheaper and better food, more comfortable seats. After enjoying televised no-crowd games, with no fear of missing out on the live experience, will people be willing to give up home comforts and return to stadiums once it's safe to do so, especially for those Wednesday night Marlins games?
There IS something unique, "spine-tingling" and unforgettable about being AT a BIG game or a vital win or a no-hitter or a late-season walk-off win.
Watching on TV is NOT the same as being at Nats Park when Soto's two-run single turns into three runs and a wildcard win --all in a blink. I think I mentioned it once before, but the tape replays of the game show that, as Soto got tagged out between 2d and 3rd to end the inning, just seconds after the go-ahead run had crossed the plate, EVERY person in that stadium who had fluid of any kind in a cup or mug spontaneously thrw it as high in the air as they could. No "signal." Totally spontabneous. Never seen it at any other park. May have happened. You'd think it would have. But it was like an instant 10-second thunderstorm of beer-coke-and-water just filling the air.
And the seven-run ninth-inning comeback to beat the Mets with a walk-off on the Suzuki homer --that is amazing on TV, but it is NOT like BEING THERE. People go crazy with joy --and it's just one regular-season game and they have to go to work in the morning. But it IS one kind of JOY.
Nevertheless, I take your point. Things are changing. And in-ball-park attendance may be one. Not catastrophically, but appreciably. We'll see. Maybe that's backwards. Maybe "pent up demand" will create enormous energy when games return. and we'll appreciate the sense of community MORE.
I'd hate to own downtown office space now that so many businesses have been force to telecommute. Plenty will return to the old ways. But plenty WON'T. And not ONE business will say, "Lets go back to having MORE people in our downtown office building" or "lets do MORE of our business by putting our people on expensive airplane flights to go to other cities for meetings, sales and conferences."
I even wonder if some people --not many, but some lucky ones-- who have a bad gambling habit, or are heading toward one, will be helped by this pandemic to gamble less. They'll find ways to bet. But it's harder. That may help them sense their issue and work on it --like my column last week on "habits."
But I think you are right about "Weds night Marlins." MLB teams already have staggered pricing --cheaper tickets for lousy games. There may need to be more of that.
Any team that just won its first World Series in 95 years would expect a BIG jump in attendance the next year. I've always said that we wouldn't know Washington's true identity as a "baseba;; town" until the two years AFTER they went to a World Series. That's when it shows --nice attendance spike or HUGE change in attendance/interest.
Now, we're not going to get quite as accurate a read, maybe. Another of the zillion pandemic "too bads."
Boz. You ended last week's chat talking about whether losing this MLB season may cost some players their HOF selection or shots at some individual records. I'm wondering whether losing the end of this NHL season - and maybe a big chunk of next season - will cost OV his chance to catch Gretzky's goal record? OV hasn't been very lucky in this regard. Remember he lost his entire rookie season with a work-stoppage. Then, the 2012-13 season was shortened to 48 games, and now this. I think a decent case could be made that OV has lost around 100 goals off his career total because of all these stoppages. Give him those back and it would not be a question of whether - but when - OV would pass Wayne. Of course it should be noted that there were two partial-season stoppages during Gretzky's career thst probably cost him about 40-50 goals. So there's that. Still, it is very frustrating. I think it would be great for hockey if OV were able to do it. The whole world would be watching.
THANKS!
That is one of the best questions in this chat EVER.
I'd love to know fans thoughts on this. And it may become a column. Much appreciated. (Sometimes it's embarrassing --you folks CARRY me.)
Any thoughts on the life and career of Don Shula? Did you ever have any interactions with him? How would you assess him, historically, among all the coaches in NFL history?
I'm sorry to say that Don Shla is one of the "gaps" in my career --my loss. I don't think I ever talked to him one-on-one, just in groups at a few big games, but not much of that either. I'm glad that Len Shapiro, who DID know him well, wrote such an outstanding and personal appreciation of him for us. Yes, there's a reason that Len is in the writer's wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
I only have one tangential story. When I was in college, I sometimes went to the Beta House (the Animal House on campus in the late '60's) where I had a few friends to sit around the trashed main room (from Saturday night) to watch the NFL games on Sunday afternoon. We'd throw empty beer cans at a trash can in the corner --very elite liberal-arts education stuff. One guy who was sometimes in that group was Doug Swift --not a Beta I don't think-- who was the star linebacker on the football team. But not THAT big a guy. Nobody thought no-sports-scholarship Amherst was going to produce a six-season starting linebacker on the only 17-0 team in NFL history. So, Swift and I were acquaintances.
About 12 or 15 years later, after Swift had retired at age 27 to go to grad school --either his wife was a lawyer and he became a doctor or visa versa (sorry I can't remember, Doug)-- I called him on some pretext for a story --maybe an anniversary of the 17-0 team. He certainly epitomized No Name, but he was an every-down starting outside linebacker.
I asked him something like, "Doug, you're a big strong guy (6-3, 226). But now I've covered NFL teams and SEEN those guys. How did you SURVIVE? In college, you were a hitter --but you weren't known as a Big Hitter. How did you do it?"
Swift said, paraphrase: "I never hit anybody hard in my whole NFL career." Swift said he was always in the right position, in the right defense, knew my responsibilities and never missed a tackle --partly because he wasn't TRYING to KO anybody. If a ball carrier ragged him a extra yard or two, that was just part of his game --a trade-off for (almost) never MISSING bringing his guy down.
That, he explained, was Shula! Shula knew he needed violent scary players, and smart never-make-a-mistake players (like Swift) and also a FEW flat-out-GREAT players who were violent, smart and always in the right spot, too. Sure, he'd have preferred to have 11 HOFers. But Shula knew that was impossible. It was NOT impossible to have an almost perfect BLEND of defenders, playing styles and complimenting skills. So, Swift was a "fit" even though he wasn't a star --and started 71 of 78 games from '70--through-75 including starting every game of the perfect season.
Swift didn't have to quit. He had "turf toe" but no life-damaging NFL injuries. And he wanted to keep it that way. So, he quietly retired on his own terms, starting 13 of 14 games his last year. In his whole career, Swift NEVER had a sack and never scored a touchdown. He had five interceptions and four fumble recoveries in six years --OK, but not much.
But Don Shula saw his value, saw how he fit, thought he wouldn't lose his poise in big moments, and made him a starter in his first season --an undrafted (I assume) No Name out of a Div III school.
In one of the Dolphins closer games in the 17-0 year --their 20-14 win over Cleveland in their first playoff game-- Doug Swift had two interceptions. You might as well credit them to Shula.
If 2020 happens, how do we look back on it in the context of history and accomplishment? Do us as fans appreciate winning a world series with a 10 team division, playing teams we wouldn't usually play? And then reverting back to original divisions in 2021? What if we have an 80 game season and someone hits over 400? Do they go into the history books? I am just getting a feeling that whatever the outcome of a 2020 season is, fans will take it with a grain a salt. More of like an "exhibition season."
What team has won three Super Bowls, but two of them came in seasons that were shortened by work stoppages, thus making them, to some degree, "fluke" seasons that, you'd think, wouldn't mean so very much to their fans. In one of those seasons, their regular season record was only 8-1 --hardly a "season" at all.
Yes, the Skins.
That 8-1 led to the first Gibbs SB win.
Somehow, we seem to have overcome our reservations about goofiness. If they play, somebody's going to have a parade. And in a few years, MANY fans won't even remember how many games were played.
After years of planning to do so, getting season tix after the World Series was icing on the cake. How much slack do you give to a team who was certainly anticipating a revenue bump this year, in regards to the Nats silence on ticket refunds as of yet?
They won't get any slack from me.
As of yesterday, the Nats were the only team in MLB that hadn't put out ANY official statement --even a vague one-- on what their policy was/will be.
This is an easy fix. Give the fans a choice --apply their money to future tickets (probably in '21) with a "bonus" of 10-or-20% for letting the money stay with the Nats.
Or let the fans know how to get a refund for games already canceled --and, I'd say, all games in May, too, since they are obviously going to be canceled, as well.
This is not a big deal YET. They're just slow on the up take.
But fix it. Just be fair. You have SOME fans --probably a fairly small minority considering that Nats ticket prices aren't cheap-- who NEED that money now. Respect them. The Nats, generally, have a solid reputation for doing the right thing most of the time. Yeah, I know --I put an asterisk or two on that. But the franchise is riding high now. Get the optics and the generosity right. After all, Nats Park is being used, as I understand it, as a site where food relief, with help from chef Jose Andreas, I think, is being provided for those who need it. Just be consistent.
Mr. Boswell, I noticed that a few of the "normal" WaPo sports journalists are now covering Covid-19 related updates and articles...What has the mood been like for the WaPo sports writers during this time? Is it a "happy to have jobs" type mentality? I'm here to help? I'll do whatever is asked of me? What is your take from conversations with them on the opening of leagues?
The pandemic is a HUGE story. ANY reporter would love to be a part of it. If I were not an old-fart and male --not a great Covid demographic-- they have to fight to keep me OFF some aspect of the coronavirus story. "Here to help" and "What do you need?" has always been the way at the Post. And the Sports Department is working just as hard as ever to try to give you something to read --part pandemic related but also every other interesting thing we can come up with-- that you'll enjoy. Journalism is a job and it's a calling, but it is also a business. And in business, "Make the customer happy" or "Give the customer what they want" is pretty much Rule 1 or 1A. So, we're all tryin'!
I'd say that the chats the last few weeks (7,000-word-ish) were perhaps an unconscious over-compensation in trying to give you folks something since we can't write about all the normal subjects we know interest you. I'll try to keep that under SOME control. One or two more questions and then we'll call it a day.
Hi Boz, As always, thanks so much for hosting these chats. It's a lot of fun going through the various questions people pose and to see your well researched responses. My question has to do with what happens if the leagues do return, say in July. What could we expect in the quality of play not just from a physical standpoint, but a mental one? We've been quarantined for a couple of months now, and if they return in July, they'll be asked to be quarantined for another few months on top of that. How do you see baseball players reacting to an 80-game season that starts in July, if the rest of the country isn't as quarantined as them by that point? Could you see resentment from the players if they're sheltered and quarantined all the way to October? That would be, by then, about 7 months of quarantine time - almost like an O.J. Simpson jury-type of quarantine. Wouldn't that affect the quality of play at some point?
It looks like MLB is moving toward having teams play games in their home parks --so they have the same amount of time with their families as normal. IOW, your issue will probably not be a problem. Lot of flexibility there. Maybe a few teams might sue their spring training facility.
As for attitude, CONTENDERS like the Nats, are going to have FAR more motivation to play well, focus for a short season and try to blow right on through to a title. Especially VETERAN teams like the Nats who may be physically suited better to a shorter season.
You might see some remarkable half-season stats with super-focused star players and no August Exhaustion. Might see a .400 hitter --though it wouldn't count as a .400 season. Or a 14-0 pitcher.
I'm still doubtful about ALL the factors falling in place for a baseball restart --including all the factors outside MLB's control. We've seen serious government bad-case estimates of 3,000 daily deatjhs in the US by June 1 with a semi-reopening. And we've seen much lower numbers including plenty of people who hope --probably not with too much logical-- that Covid-19 will not like warm weather AT ALL and we'll have time to be fully prepared if there is a "second attack" in September.
I'm skeptical, but much prefer to hope for the best. Follow the data. Use some common sense. And, once in a while, just as an experiment, don't see it all "my way."
I'm going to go take a walk on a beautiful spring day. There will be better days --and eventually WONDERFUL days-- ahead. Just because we don't know exactly WHEN those days will arrive, that doesn't prevent us from being fortified by the knowledge that they will come. Best to all, stay well and see you next Monday at 11 a.m..
I had a neighborhood acquaintance growing up who did ask me once for advice on an armed robbery he was planning. He'd already been to prison. His brother, too. I tried to give him some practical advice. Mine now: Yeah, forget the mask.
Hi Tom, since we basically have NO sports (it's killing me) I've taken to watching old sporting events on YouTube including many 1970s broadcast of the Redskins. While watching them, especially from the late part of that decade, it jogged my memory that when John Riggins first became a member of the team neither George Allen or Jack Pardee really knew how to use him properly. In many of the games he was used as the blocking Fullback for the likes of Mike Thomas, Benny Malone and Tony Greene. I was just wondering how Riggins would have been ultimately been viewed as a All Time Running Back if those coaches had used him properly and if he hadn't wasted two seasons with his holdout/retirement?
John hated how he was miss-used. But his career arc did leave hom with a lot of gas in the tank for all those Riggo Drills that made him famous. He IS in the Hall of Fame. And he is STILL 7th in history in rushing TDs with 104 --just two behind Jim Brown. So, maybe it worked out all right.
Boz, your column about what sports owe fans has stuck with me for days. I find myself thinking about what my own company owes its customers, and also about what other companies owe their customers (by which I mean me), in terms of getting them back after we reopen. Restaurants might only owe us safe seating, but do car dealers owe us discounts? It seems pretty simple to shop for furniture with social distancing, but will I actually want a new living room set? In some ways the questions for sports are simpler, although the economic hurdles may be higher, because I need new clothes or furniture more than I need to go out to a ballgame.
The whole world is asking these questions. How will I be different as a customer? What will I want? What will I demand as the MINIMUM to get my business? And, on the other side, what does MY customer want? What, if anything, will he/she demand in future to remain my customer?
Sports may be one area to watch for tip offs, trends.